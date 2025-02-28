Cody Brundage Needed A Reset

“I feel like I'm a guy that's always said yes, and I think that's a good thing,” he said. “But I think with this one I had more of my hand in it. And I know my opponent very well. I trained with him for a little over a year and he's tough. So I'm excited. I think my biggest issue is making it translate from the practice room to under the lights. I think everybody that I’ve trained with would probably tell you that. Good guys, high level guys would probably tell you I'm one of their harder rounds and it's just making it translate. And this kind of gives me an opportunity to do that. There's been fights where I'm like, man, this guy might beat my ass. And I go win. And there's guys that I've been like, man, I'm going to kill this kid. And I've lost. So I don't know if I'm more excited based on the opponent, but I'm more excited how the process happened, where I gave some options and the UFC was kind enough to oblige the options I gave them.”

Well, not to jinx it, but this looks like one of those can’t miss fights that will boost both men’s fortunes regardless of the final outcome. And that’s what Brundage wants, to go out there, compete, and keep his joy. That shouldn’t be too much to ask. But often it is to some people, and it made him question his future in the sport. Thankfully, a fellow fighter – his wife, UFC vet Amanda Cooper – helped him reconsider.

“When I took the time off (after the Alhassan fight) and I was coaching full-time, I wasn't really sure if I was going to fight again, to be honest,” said Brundage. “I was still on contract with the UFC, and I was like, the door's open. I'm young, I'm not an old guy, only 30. And I was like, man, I don't know if I want to fight. And then I took about six months where I was like, f**k, do I want to fight again? Do I not want to fight again? And me and my wife sat down, and she's like, ‘Well, you're really talented at fighting. That shouldn't be the only factor if you do it or not, but what is making you not want to fight?’ And that wasn’t the issue. I didn't feel that. I was like, yeah, I compete with the top guys in the world, I've had a lot of finishes in the UFC, so what is deterring you from wanting to fight? And it literally was every other reason other than if I wanted to fight or not. What people think of me, what are people saying about me, the things they're saying about my family, things like that. And so I was like, well, I'm not going to let people steal my joy anymore. Some people will probably be like, oh, he's turning heel.”