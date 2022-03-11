Cody Brundage Is Fighting For More Than Himself

“I remember thinking for a split second before that fight, right before I walked out, ‘I kinda hope this goes 15 minutes so I don't have to think about what's going on in real life,’” said Brundage.

In real life, far removed from the bright lights of a UFC pay-per-view event, Brundage and his wife, UFC veteran Amanda Cooper Brundage had gotten some bad news about their nine-month-old baby girl, Kingsley.

“She had been diagnosed with a super rare gene mutation that affects her development pretty severely, so me and my wife were trying to comprehend that and deal with that,” Brundage said. “I actually got the news on that Thursday (of fight week), and that's not a great thought to have before you go into your fight, but it was a lot.”

It’s a lot in any instance, let alone before something he had been chasing for years.

“It was the highest of highs and that had been my dream for so long to be in the UFC,” he said. “I was finally there, and me and my wife were super excited and happy. And I was also feeling guilty about being happy about being there because of everything that was going on with my daughter. It was tough to battle those emotions. Your UFC debut is already crazy with emotions, and then we just added a lot to that pot.”

Brundage got his 15 minutes, but the fight didn’t go his way, as he lost a close, but unanimous decision to Maximov. In the great scheme of things, it didn’t really matter, but when asked about the fight itself, the South Carolina native takes plenty of positives from his eighth pro bout.

“I don't think I have any regrets,” he said. “There are things in the fight that I could have done better, for sure, but I think I made a good account of myself - it was on 48 hours' notice, I made weight, I handled the job like a professional, I tried to be entertaining, and I got in, so those are all big things and great things moving forward.”