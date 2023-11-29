Cody Brundage Embraces The Ups And Downs

“I think it's not even the criticism that bothers me,” he said. “It's more just like I feel like there are characters in our sport and it’s become a thing where you play this character and that'll be your brand. And I don't do that. I'm a very genuine guy. From the interviews we've had, I've told you, ‘Man, this guy could kick my ass.’ (Laughs) Or I've been very open about the things with my daughter. And so, when I feel like people don't like me, I know we're supposed to be like, who cares? But I do care. I'm like, s**t, man, I don't want people to not like me. I'm a good dude. There's no reason for people not to like me because I didn't do great in a fight or some s**t happened in a fight. Who cares about that? It's so temporary. So it bothers me because I feel like I give a very honest representation of myself.”

He does, and yes, he has told me his true thoughts on different matchups and has been very open about the struggles he and his wife, UFC vet Amanda Cooper, have experienced while raising their daughter Kingsley, who was born with a rare genetic disorder. And yes, he’s a good guy. And a good fighter, something he plans on showing the critics, and more importantly, Reese, in Austin.

Closing Out The 2023 With A Bang

“Experience goes a long way,” said Brundage, who has more UFC fights than Reese has pro bouts. “If you look at his strength of schedule, I'm the hardest guy he's ever fought. I don't know if you could say he’s the toughest dude I've ever fought or even the toughest dude I've ever beat. I beat some really talented guys with a lot of hype in the UFC in Tresean Gore and Dalcha Lungiambula; those guys are scary dudes and I was able to put 'em away and find a way to get it done.

"So I've been through the fire a little bit, I've been through the tough times, I've been through the adversity and he's never felt that. His strength of schedule isn't great, but I can't knock what he's done to those guys. He's finished them all, just like he should. He's done exactly what he should do to the people he's fought. So I can't knock him too much. But it's different when you come up against a guy who expects to win just as much as you do. I've watched some of his film, and when I see him fight these guys, they know what their job is; they know they're being brought in to kind of build this kid up and they fight that way. And I'm not someone you build a name off of, and I firmly believe that. So getting in a fight with me is different.”