Cody Brundage Appreciates His Hard-Earned Experience

Last year represented as much for Brundage, who went 1-1-1 in 2025. Looking back on the year, the Factory X man feels like each of those fights was “winnable,” trying to extract the work done in the fight from the ultimate result.

However, all takeaways are sweeter when you get your hand raised.

“For me, performance and result go hand-in-hand,” he said. “It’s very good and encouraging to be like, ‘Don’t worry about the result,’ but I’ve done a better job of not worrying about the result, but the result and performance typically go hand-in-hand for me in terms of the way I rank a fight… You want to have a good performance, but I feel like it’s kind of cliché and corny when people are like, ‘Don’t worry about the result.’ The result is how you get paid. The result is how you get more contracts. The result is how you stick around. So, definitely hunting a good result and a good performance, but I’ll take a bad performance and a good result any day.”

Alas, he is still excited to see how his “vet-ness” comes out against Rowston, who makes the walk for his second UFC appearance. Rowston, a Sydney-native, earned his contract via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025 before knocking out Andre Petroski in the first round in September.