Coach's Conversation | Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: (R-L) Brandon Moreno of Mexico stares down Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in their flyweight bout during the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Montoya: I think what won Moreno the title is his ability to get to the body lock. He’s a good striker, he’s obviously got a good ground game, but the thing that he won the title from was the body lock; he transitioned into the body lock and took a lot of power away from Deiveson (Figueiredo) and put him on his back.

Whether he kept him there didn’t matter — it’s that he constantly put him there, especially in the first fight they had. His ability to slow a fight down and control it on top is absolutely something that is a great trait that he has, for sure.

With Kai, his patience and power are impressive at ’25. As you start to get higher in weight, they all start to carry that power, but at the lower weights, they don’t all carry power in their hands, and so he’s got good power and good patience in his hands. He can put anybody out with one punch and that’s a good trait to have, especially at that weight class.

Madden: The best trait for Kai is that he’s just f***** game bred.

Where he comes from, the team that he’s with, he loves to f****** be in there and loves to fight. You can certainly say the same thing for Moreno and where he comes from, what he’s come through as well, but I think Kai really embodies that in his fights. He’s never going to back down from a gunfight.

For Moreno, he’s got a lot of them, but his speed and ability to punch in combinations is going to be really important for him in this fight.

Path to Victory for Each Fighter