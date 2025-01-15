Coach Khabib Spotlight | UFC 311

There are very few athletes like the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired with an undefeated professional record of 29-0 after the third successful defense of his UFC lightweight title in 2020.
Nurmagomedov’s retirement came just three months after the death of his father and longtime coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away at 57 years old from COVID-19 complications.
Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarkukyan 2
Khabib now follows in his father’s footsteps, coaching some of the world’s top mixed martial arts talent. Three of these fighters will compete this Saturday when the UFC returns to Los Angeles for UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2.
Having competed in combat sports since he was a child, Nurmagomedov knows exactly what it takes to climb the long, grueling ladder to becoming a legend in the world of mixed martial arts.
Nurmagomedov told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that, since his retirement, he’s wanted just one thing: to spend time away from mixed martial arts with his family and kids. However, he now feels an obligation to share his knowledge and experience with those who helped build his illustrious career from the ground up.
“I have to share my knowledge with brothers, too, because when I was on the way to become champion, I was on the way to defend my titles, they was with me: Umar [Nurmagomedov], Islam [Makhachev], Tagir [Ulanbekov] - like all these brothers,” Nurmagomedov said. “They was with me; they was helping me. They was my sparring partners; they was my friends.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
“A couple days ago, we was talking with Islam and Tagir and we’re like, it’s been 18 years we’ve traveled together and fight together in other amateur sports, then we moved to professionals and so many training camps together. It’s something amazing. I don’t think people realize how close, I don’t think people realize how many years we spent together.”
Coach Khabib will be called into action early on Saturday night when his first pupil, flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov, makes the walk to the Octagon to face Clayton Carpenter. The No. 11-ranked contender Ulanbekov won four of his first five UFC fights, including back-to-back submission victories over Nate Maness and Cody Durden.
Standing across from Ulanbekov is Clayton Carpenter, an undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series grad who has finished both of his UFC opponents via rear-naked choke. Ulanbekov’s performance in the first fight of the night could set the tone for the rest of the team’s evening.
After Ulanbekov’s fight, Nurmagomedov will take a brief rest while he awaits the arrival of his cousin and teammate, UFC bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov. After passing the hardest test of his UFC career with flying colors in August – a five-round unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen - Umar earned a date with newly-minted 135-pound champion Merab Dvalishvili in Saturday’s co-main event.
UFC 311 CO-MAIN: Dvalishvili Interview | Umar Nurmagomedov Interview | UFC 311 Countdown: Merab vs Umar
Finally, Khabib will need to rush back to the cage for UFC 311’s highly anticipated headliner between lifelong friend and teammate Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. With a win, Makhachev would surpass Nurmagomedov in lightweight title defenses (4) and move to first all-time in title fight wins at 155 pounds with five.
It’s a tall task to coach three athletes on one night, especially when two have championship stakes riding on them. But if anyone is capable of handling such pressure, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov.
“I learn a lot from fighting by myself,” Nurmagomedov said. “I was inside [the Octagon], I know what is cutting weight, I know what is fight week, I know a couple weeks before the fight how the fighter is feeling, the day before the fight, fight night what they’re feeling. Everything I learned from these great coaches, I have too much knowledge to be away from these guys. I have to be here, I have to share this knowledge.”
UFC 311 MAIN EVENT: Makhachev Erases All Doubt | Tsarkukyan's Journey | UFC 311 Countdown: Islam vs Arman
Watch the full interview below:
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.