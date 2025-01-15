Coach Khabib Spotlight | UFC 311

Nurmagomedov told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that, since his retirement, he’s wanted just one thing: to spend time away from mixed martial arts with his family and kids. However, he now feels an obligation to share his knowledge and experience with those who helped build his illustrious career from the ground up.

“I have to share my knowledge with brothers, too, because when I was on the way to become champion, I was on the way to defend my titles, they was with me: Umar [Nurmagomedov], Islam [Makhachev], Tagir [Ulanbekov] - like all these brothers,” Nurmagomedov said. “They was with me; they was helping me. They was my sparring partners; they was my friends.

“A couple days ago, we was talking with Islam and Tagir and we’re like, it’s been 18 years we’ve traveled together and fight together in other amateur sports, then we moved to professionals and so many training camps together. It’s something amazing. I don’t think people realize how close, I don’t think people realize how many years we spent together.”

Coach Khabib will be called into action early on Saturday night when his first pupil, flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov, makes the walk to the Octagon to face Clayton Carpenter. The No. 11-ranked contender Ulanbekov won four of his first five UFC fights, including back-to-back submission victories over Nate Maness and Cody Durden.