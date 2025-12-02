Coach Conversation | Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Kyte: Yeah, he looks so much different, especially in these last two title defenses, than he did in the title fight against Brandon Moreno and the defense against Steve Erceg.

He has the mindset of “I’m better than these guys and I’m just gonna handle business.” I think he’s grown into fighting twice a year, being extremely well prepared, and focused on dominating, rather than making it exciting, looking to brawl. I think you’re spot-on with this and it’s a trait that more athletes in general need to adopt.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

We talked about it with Valentina Shevchenko last event — all she cares about is getting the win and putting another ruby on her belt, and at the end of the day, it works.

Chartier: And then for Joshua Van, it’s gonna sound weird to say for a guy that isn’t all that experienced — and obviously his boxing is his best skill ­— but I would say one of the best traits is his confidence. I don’t think he’s going into these fights and allowing the moment to overwhelm him, and for someone that is only 24 years old, that really stands out to me.

Kyte: So I’ve talked to him throughout this year, including ahead of this fight, and basically said to him, “This isn’t supposed to be this easy and you’re supposed to be a little nervous or anxious, and it’s understandable if you’re a little overwhelmed,” but he’s just not.

You’re dead right with this. He’s just completely unbothered by it and he’s just really good at locking in on the task and not the narrative pieces of these fights. We’ll see this week because this is bigger than anything he’s dealt with before, but he’s just not taken by this stuff at all.