Coach Conversations | Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

WHAT MAKES SHEVCHENKO SO GOOD?

Anyone that watches Shevchenko compete inside the Octagon can see that she’s a highly skilled, talented mixed martial artist, but what do these coaches pick out as the key things that really stand out in her game or preparation that make her one of the best fighters on the planet today?

Nicksick: If you’re building a video game character, she’s 99 or 100 on every attribute there is, and what I think she’s done so brilliantly over the years is she was primarily known as a striker years ago, but then you saw her take down Julianna Pena and people that she was supposed to be outgrappled by, and she had no problem there.

Not only did she have no problem there, she was better there, and the aggressor there.

Chartier: I think it’s that she’s so well rounded. She’s already lost, so she’s not carrying around that 0 that puts pressure on you. She’s already lost and she knows she can still come back and be considered the best in the world.

In my opinion, how they train, that’s how we train, and that’s how you should train. You should have a small team, with a few fighters, and you travel around and get the best training. I think she’s got the best training setup that you can have, she’s so well-rounded, and she’s mentally strong and now she’s fighting girls who aren’t that experienced.

Saud: She is literally good everywhere. She is great at wrestling, she’s got good jiu jitsu, she’s very fundamental in her positions and the way she executes and stabilizes her positions before she starts to systematically break people down is very impressive.

She has no holes in her game. She’s probably the most complete fighter in the UFC right now. She is so good at executing, her tempo is amazing, she can switch the fight up whenever she needs to.

Nicksick: Honestly, I think her behavior stands out above everything else; the way she carries herself and acts outside of the cage as a champion, continually getting better, continually looking for ways to grow is a testament to her and her camp.

It’s hard to catch-up with somebody like that because she’s got that LeBron James or Michael Jordan or Kobe thing where it’s ‘I know I’m the best, but I’m also gonna work harder on the weekends so no one can catch up to me.’