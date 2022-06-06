Coach Conversations | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

POTENTIAL PATHS TO VICTORY

One of the key roles for a coach in any training camp is studying the opposition and devising a plan of attack for their charge; figuring out the best way for them to deploy their skills, avoid as much trouble as possible, and end the night by getting their hand raised in the center of the Octagon.

In advance of this fight, each of these all-star coaches took a seat in the corners of each of the combatants slated to battle for the light heavyweight title this weekend, and laid out the most likely path to victory for each man.

Nicksick: To me it’s a classic “grappler vs. striker” matchup. Glover can strike and he has heavy hands, but where the discrepancies lie is between the grappling and the striking for each fighter. For me, I think Glover’s obvious path to victory is getting this fight to the ground, and then Jiri, I think he’s so creative in the things that he does that I think remaining creative is going to be his best attribute; catching Glover at an unexpected time.

He’s really good at that and it’s hard to train for that because you don’t have people that can emulate that because he’s so creative.

Chartier: I think if you’re in Jiri’s corner, you’re thinking, ‘We’ve got to try to get this over fast’ because he’s gotten late-round knockouts in the past, but not against guys like Glover. Glover hits hard, he’s well rounded, and he’s been in there with very high-level guys. There’s not very much you’re going to show to him that he hasn’t seen before.

You’ve got to think that as the fight goes on, advantage Glover because his game plan is to come forward, be disciplined, not waste a lot of energy. For Jiri, you’re going to get less explosive as the fight goes on. That doesn’t mean you can’t knock people out in the fifth, but you’re not going to be as explosive and dynamic as you are in the first.

Saud: I think we know Jiri wants to strike. I don’t think it’s a mystery that Jiri is an unorthodox guy that throws crazy, has got kind of a crazy pace, and that can be a problem for Glover. Even in the Karl Roberson fight, he was getting hit and hurt, and Glover gets hit a lot and has to come from behind, so I think Jiri’s best chance to victory is for him to be able to jump out early on Glover.

Vice versa, Glover’s best path to victory is slowing the fight down, controlling the fight and grappling exchanges; wearing this guy down and seeing how does he look in the later rounds? How does he look when he’s on his back for a sustained period of time? How does he look when he is against the fence for a long time and how does he defend submissions at that level?