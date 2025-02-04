Coach Conversation | Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez

Castillo: It’s really challenging for me (to know what to expect in this fight) because Tatiana has had so many long layoffs; she’s had a three-year layoff and almost a two-year layoff.

In those layoffs, fighters that are high-level wrestlers, the gains they’re able to make are not like other fighters, because they’re so experienced with the way they use their bodies. It’s going to be interesting to see — even though she was on these long layoffs, I’m sure she was training, so the possibility of her being able to make huge gains in the striking department is high.

Her being comfortable to use those against a dangerous fighter like Weili is another thing where we have no idea. But she has a great camp, and her striking coach Romie (Aram) is a great coach, so I’m sure they’ve gotten so much better in their striking and they have a great game plan. It’ll be interesting to me to see if he was able to get her to be comfortable with the improvements in her striking, because everyone can improve, but when you have someone trying to kick you in the face, take your head off, that’s when things change.

Comfort is a big one for me. I know she’s gonna be better than the fighter she was the last time we saw her — that’s just the way she is — so it’ll come down to if her comfort is there.

Kyte: It’s interesting, and maybe I’m a pessimist or too anxious about these things, but I come to it from the other side of things where it’s been a year-and-a-half again, she’s had six fights in eight years in the UFC since she won the Ultimate Fighter, and at what time do all these injuries start to create a situation where we’ve just missed the best version of Tatiana Suarez?