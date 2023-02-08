Coach Conversation | Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett

Chartier: Josh Emmett’s best trait is that he throws bombs — he’s aggressive, he throws bombs, he’s explosive, he’s dynamic, and that gives guys fits. When you stay shelled up like that and then you come forward with two, three, four shots, I think it’s a really good trait. And I think he has a very judge-friendly fighting style where if no one is really doing much, he’s going to look like he’s winning.

With Yair, it’s his athleticism and his creativity. He’s really dynamic, he comes forward, he’s very unorthodox, he’s creative with his strikes — he’ll throw wild stuff, crazy stuff, spinning stuff. With someone like Emmett that is a little predictable in terms of what he’s going to attack with, that’s what a guy like this wants — he wants to be creative against a guy that’s going to come forward with that pressure.

I’m sure he’s got ideas for a bunch of spinning stuff, flying knees, flip kicks, all the stuff he does. He’s dynamic and it’s so exciting to watch.

Barraco: I think Yair Rodriguez has a very unorthodox style — he’s quick, he puts his punches and kicks together real well, has great movement, throws things from weird angles.

I think Emmett is durable and hits like a truck. He has that ability where if he gets inside and he’s able to connect, I feel there are very few in that division that are going to withstand a lot of punishment from him. It’s just a matter of him being able to track them down and get in range.