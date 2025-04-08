Coach Conversation | Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Okay — let’s start with Diego Lopes. I would say his best trait is his explosiveness; his ability to create situations that present him opportunities.

Nicksick: The Gavin Tucker fight. The fight with Pat Sabatini.

Kyte: Sodiq (Yusuff). Even the Evloev fight. The reason that fight is so “What the hell?” is because there is no moment where he’s not attacking. Even though he’s on his back, he’s feet-on-hips, he’s actively shifting his hips — looking and searching and hunting, trying to find stuff.

To me, that’s his best trait. There is a chaotic element to it where he’s coming at you and you’ve gotta deal with it. If he’s gonna get you, it’s gonna be early. Look at his fights: first three guys he beats, he gets them all out of there in under 100 seconds, and the last two, as it’s gotten tougher, have been decisions.

Fair assessment?