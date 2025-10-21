Coach Conversation | Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern 2

Championship fights are layered battles, with the competitors stepping into the Octagon operating at the highest level in their respective weight classes. Breaking down how these pivotal contests could possibly play out is a challenging venture, which is why UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte has taken to enlisting the help of some of the sharpest minds in the sport to help dissect these critical contests.
Ahead of Saturday’s clash between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern for the vacant UFC women’s strawweight title, Kyte sat down with Marcos DaMatta, best known throughout the MMA community by his nickname, “Parrumpa,” to discuss the second meeting between these dueling Brazilian jiu-jitsu standouts.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: So we do this series, previewing these championship fights, and I thought, “We’re got two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts fighting for a world title, who’s the best person to call for this? Parrumpa’s the best person to call for this!” Let’s get into this.
What’s the best trait of Virna Jandiroba, and what’s the best trait of Mackenzie Dern?
DaMatta: They’re both terrific grapplers, but d’you know when we have two good wrestlers and the fight is going to be standing the whole time? I feel that is a big possibility here, that the fight goes very little to the ground.
Mackenzie’s jiu-jitsu is amazing, but so is Virna’s. Virna is good and that’s not me telling you — that’s Bia Mesquita telling me. Bia competed against both of them and she said, “Virna didn’t have any money to go to the big tournaments, but every tournament that has money involved, she wanted the money because she needed the money, and she was always very hard to beat.”
I think she only competed as a purple and brown belt once, but Bia said she’s really good, and she’s been proving that. Look at what she did to (Yan) Xiaonan, who drew with Mackenzie. (Note: it was a majority decision win for Dern)
Kyte: It feels like the thing they’re both best at is their grappling — 100 percent, no question — and they have similar grappling approaches. I would say Virna is a little bit better wrestler, a little better getting into the clinch, getting to where she wants to be in terms of trying to get you down, whereas Dern is going to throw punches and hope she can tie up and pull guard.
DaMatta: She’ll try some takedowns, but she’ll only try takedowns if she’s losing on the feet. I see this very even because Virna is not a great striker either. Mackenzie has more power, but Virna is more technical, so it evens out.
I coached two times against Mackenzie and one time against Virna. The wins I had were with Amanda Ribas, so when I studied both of them, they’re very similar. Virna actually won one round against Ribas, which was the first round, where she took Amanda down and controlled her; the second and third round, she couldn’t take her down because we adjusted between rounds because Amanda was a little bit better standing.
Since then, I think both of them evolved a lot, especially Mackenzie. I think she really evolved her striking, she went back to (Jason) Parillo, who is an amazing coach, and her striking got better. She evolved a little on the wrestling, on the takedowns, and the jiu jitsu was always amazing.
But so did Virna, and Virna’s striking is just enough to get her to the ground. Mackenzie’s striking, she doesn’t mind striking at all, even though it’s not too technical.
Kyte: Right — she’s happy to strike, whereas Virna is using it to get inside, get you off balance.
DaMatta: I see this dead even — 50/50.
Path to Victory
Kyte: So given that it feels so close to you — and I agree – how can each woman win the fight?
DaMatta: I don’t see anyone finishing anyone in this fight; neither of them.
Kyte: To me, it feels like Virna needs to control the grappling — she has to force the grappling; it has to be a grappling match in order for her to win — and for Mackenzie, she can keep it standing, but she could also win if she’s initiating and controlling the grappling.
So I think Dern has more options. Would you agree?
DaMatta: Yeah, I agree with you — Mackenzie had two options, and Virna just has one.
I think Virna can control three of the five on top, maybe get to the back, control; I don’t think she’s gonna finish.
Kyte: Get to good spots, control things, make Mackenzie be defensive, burn out the clock.
DaMatta: If Mackenzie turns it into a dogfight, keeps it standing — which she likes — I think she also the ability to win three outta five, and also maybe one punch connects and she gets on top; she win rounds by doing that also. Even though I see it dead even, I agree with you that Mackenzie has one more option.
Kyte: Power is a great deciding factor; it changes things.
DaMatta: Yeah, power changes everything.
Kyte: Mackenzie has some, and she has the mindset of “I’m happy to go in there and let this get a little messy,” which to me has been the biggest evolution of her game is that she’s happy and okay being in hard fights, dirty fights, messy fights. I don’t think she was initially, but she is now and it’s made her a better fighter.
DaMatta: If you remember their first fight, Virna broke Mackenzie’s nose, so it’s not that Virna doesn’t know how to strike — she can throw.
Kyte: It’s just not the big power. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Virna land something as Mackenzie is throwing, because she’s big and wide, looping and not technical, like you said earlier.
DaMatta: It’s also an opening for a takedown. I’m very curious about this fight. I really wanna watch Mackenzie and Virna.
X Factor
Kyte: Okay, so what’s the X-factor here? What’s the one thing that can have a big impact on how this fight plays out? Is it Mackenzie’s power?
DaMatta: Yes. I think what can change is the power and follow-up with that power — whether it’s after a big punch, she lands on top, lands a submission, or stuns Virna, gets to the back. Or she lands and from that point on, Virna is gonna be a little shy because of the power, so she’s gonna keep walking back and giving up real estate, losing round after round.
Kyte: I want to see — like we talked about a second ago — what his approach to takedowns is? What her approach to entries is? Is she looking for those level changes?
That to me is what ties into the power: how does Virna respond to Mackenzie looking to land it, and can that change the dynamics of the fight?
DaMatta: Complimenting what you said: wrestling is hard, and if you don’t have a setup, it’s even worse.
GSP was not the best wrestler in the division, but he took everybody down because his timing was perfect. Gleison Tibau, the second-best double-leg in the game and he had horrible striking, but he knew how to set it up; timing was great.
It’s the same thing for Mackenzie: if she can connect those hands and change levels, she doesn’t need to be a great wrestler to take Virna down. And the other way around, same thing: if Virna lands a kick, fakes a kick, throws a jab and Mackenzie brings both hands up, there is no sprawl there; the hands are up, and you get into the hips.
You have to use your hands and striking to setup a takedown because nowadays, it’s just such a complete game.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: So then what’s your point of curiosity here? One thing you’re looking to see here between these two as they fight for a second time?
DaMatta: Two things: who has the best strategy — I’m always trying to look passed the two fighters and see what those coaches brought to the camp. I’m always trying to analyze — not just from the perspective of a fan, which I am of both fighters — what those coaches were thinking when they prepared. What good decisions they made throughout the camp? What bad decisions they made that made their fighter succeed or not?
So the first one is strategy, and the other one is who has a better gas tank for five rounds?
Kyte: I completely agree with both of those, especially the coaching piece, because it can make such a huge difference.
DaMatta: I’m really looking forward to this fight.
Kyte: Me too. Thanks for doing this, Coach!
DaMatta: Anything for you. Let me know if you need anything else.