Coach Conversation | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

As Jack Della Maddalena readies to defend his welterweight title against former lightweight ruler Islam Makhachev in the main event of VeChain UFC 322 this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Kyte reached out to Eric Nicksick from Xtreme Couture to discuss the matchup and pull apart the pieces of this contest that make it so fascinating.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Welterweight title on the line — Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. What’s the best trait of each guy?

Nicksick: For Jack, it’s definitely his boxing — good volume, mixes his targets and stances well, has power; he’s got it all when it comes to his boxing, and he needs to lean heavy on it.

The boxing ties into product placement: where do you put your boxing in relation to negating wrestling? That’s what is going to be really interesting to see with Jack’s boxing on Saturday.

I tell guys to aim right at that collarbone level because if he’s dropping levels, it catches them. Because Islam is more of a Greco guy, it’s not knee taps or double legs — he wants chest-to-chest — those shots can be even more effective.

Kyte: Because he’s coming in more upright, looking to get connected like you said, chest-to-chest rather than underneath at the hips?

Nicksick: Exactly. He’s looking for those inside trips and has a very efficient style of grappling.