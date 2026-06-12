Coach Conversation | UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
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In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
Ahead of this weekend’s lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, Kyte sat down with Tyson Chartier of the New England Cartel to discuss how things could play out in the finale to UFC Freedom 250.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: Okay — so what’s the best trait of Ilia Topuria and what’s the best trait of Justin Gaethje?
Chartier: For Gaethje, you have to say that it’s his pressure and his striking, especially his calf kicks, and his durability too. I know he’s been finished, but his ability to handle and manage damage are impressive because he gets into these wars where other guys might not survive, but he figures out a way to endure and often win. That to me is the epitome of durability, not necessarily that you can take a beating and you’re hard to knock out. It’s that he can get in these wars, get in these spots where he’s almost finished, but still stay in the fight and turn the momentum of the fight.
Kyte: I would agree with all that, for sure.
Chartier: And for Topuria, he’s one of the best guys at picking his shots, he has unprecedented power, and then I think he’s one of the most extremely well-rounded fighters out there right now. His knockout streak is amazing — Charles (Oliveira), Max (Holloway) and (Alexander Volkanovski); that’s an incredible streak. Show me a better streak. He’s knocking these guys out and making it look easy, but on top of that, he has very high-level jiu jitsu and grew up wrestling. I know we don’t see it a lot, but it’s very impressive. I think that well-roundedness goes under-appreciated, but I think it’s something that is one of his best attributes because he’s allowed to use his boxing so much because he has one of the best takedown defense percentages in the UFC; I think it’s 93-percent and change.
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Kyte: And he’s also unbothered if you decide to take him down. If you manage to get him down, it’s not like he’s a fish out of water or dead to rights; he’s okay with being down there.
Chartier: Right.
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Kyte: He’ll wrestle up, create a scramble, work off his back; he’s good enough in those spots to not be panicked if he lands there.
Chartier: And that’s a big advantage for any fighter to have.
Kyte: So the one thing I will argue with or push back against a little is that I don’t think he has unprecedented power — I think what you said first is the big thing: his ability to find shots, pick shots, mix targets really well — we’ve seen him use different weapons, different hands, different targets — and it sounds weird to say, but I think he might have the most complete overall game of anybody. (Islam) Makhachev is maybe the only one that is in the mix with him to me.
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The shot selection, the patience combined with the shot selection, power, finishing instincts — he has a good gas tank and he makes stuff happen better than anyone I can think of right now between the way he walks you down, gets you where he wants you, picks the right shots to hurt you and then he picks the right shots to finish you.
Chartier: I love watching him fight. On top of what you said, it’s how confident he is too. Very rarely do you see a fighter that is a high-level black belt, high-level wrestler, high-level striking, knocking everybody out, fighting in the biggest fights and he’s so confident.
Kyte: He’s completely unbothered.
Chartier: They say that Chuck Liddell was like that — just didn’t get nervous — but at times, Liddell did get emotional. I don’t see that with Topuria and that’s a weapon. To be able to stay composed that against these guys, in these big fights, with all the talking and all that — he’s so well-rounded physically and so intelligent mentally and has the confidence to back it up.
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Kyte: There is an element of that that comes from the fact that he’s never lost — there is nothing that forces you to question your own self-belief. People will say, ‘It’s cocky that he resets his record on his social media accounts the night before these fights,’ and yeah, it is a little brazen, a little brash, but I don’t know — he’s backed it up and if you don’t want him to do it, stop him.
Chartier: That’s it.
Kyte: And Gaethje is just — he finds ways to get you into his fight, but he’s also gotten better himself at not getting all the way into his old way of fighting, if that makes sense.
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Chartier: He’s staying more cautious.
Kyte: He drew Paddy (Pimblett) into a fight on the feet and then didn’t just go bonkers about it; he still picked his spots and goes about 80-percent of how he used to fight and he’s really good in that spot, but this one feels really tricky.
Chartier: It’s almost like we need the old Justin back for this one.
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Path to Victory
Kyte: I mean, that feels like a good segue to discussing the path to victory for each guy.
Chartier: I think Gaethje has to do his best to drag Topuria into a war and he’s got to damage the legs. I don’t think he can just box with him — I think you have to go back to old faithful and damage the legs, compromise Topuria and get him thinking about a deficiency. If he can land the calf kick, Topuria is a little wounded and once he hurts your calf, he goes upstairs really well. I think we need to see the old Gaethje in this fight because like we talked about earlier, if you go out and try to be technical with this guy, he’s just so sharp, so fast, so smart that I don’t think that’s the right way to do it. I think you have to drag him into a war, damage the legs, and make it ugly.
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Kyte: One hundred percent. You’ve got to go out straight away and start banging those kicks; slamming them home every chance you get and stay at it. Keep the guard high, keep yourself protected, and lean on that resiliency a little if you have to, because he’s got it. He’s been finished a couple times, but it was Max at the last second, (Dustin) Poirier in Round 4 and Eddie (Alvarez) in Round 3 of a brawl, and those last two were pre-smartening up. Trust that toughness, trust that durable because you have to take it to him. You have to be the aggressor. You’re spot-on that it has to be a dogfight from him.
What about Topuria?
Chartier: Stay disciplined, use precision, and disrupt Gaethje’s rhythm. I don’t think you can let him get into — if he tries to make it chaotic, you have to pull him back into a technical fight on your terms. You can’t fall victim to wanting to prove something by going shot-for-shot with him. You don’t need machismo in this fight; you need to show who the precision striker is and who the more technical fighter is. Stay technical, land your shots, and don’t get drawn into a war.
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Kyte: It has to be what it has been the last three — patience, presence, and stay technical until the finishing opportunity arises.
X Factor
Kyte: What’s the x-factor here?
Chartier: I think it’s jiu jitsu. In my opinion, watching their fights, knowing their histories, I think Topuria has such an advantage when it comes to jiu jitsu in this fight. I don’t know if it’ll play a factor — whether they’ll go to the ground or not — but I would not be surprised if Topuria submits him. If jiu jitsu gets involved, Gaethje has yet to beat a guy in the UFC that has good BJJ and wrestling. He lost to both Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and Charles (Oliveira).
Kyte: Oh, he has really struggled on the ground.
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Chartier: We know his kryptonite is a guy that can out-wrestle you but also has good submissions, and this is a guy that can wrestle at a high level and has submissions. Yeah, Paddy Pimblett has good jiu jitsu, but he doesn’t have really good wrestling, and he didn’t really try to grapple. I think if jiu jitsu comes into play, there is a steep disadvantage for Gaethje.
Kyte: It’s one of those ones where it may not be a factor at all because he may be able to just go out and beat him on the feet, but if he wants to have a potentially easier road, find a way to put Gaethje on the canvas because he tends to make bad choices and decisions when he’s trying to get up and work clear.
View Gaethje's Athlete Profile
Chartier: And I don’t think that Justin’s coaches don’t understand this concept — they know it’s a weakness — so does he go for takedowns to keep Topuria honest because that could be dangerous for him? When you know there is such a deficit — I really think Topuria’s jiu jitsu is world-class — he just never has to use it.
Kyte: Completely agree.
Chartier: So I think as an x-factor, it could be a factor in terms of a finish, but also, if you’re going into it as a strategist, is it a big deterrent? I’m interested to see how that plays out.
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Kyte: Yeah — how does Topuria’s ability on the round influence Gaethje and the fight?
Chartier: And because he has jiu jitsu that you know is that good, how much of the camp did you spend in jiu jitsu defense because you’re thinking you’re going into a striking war? Now you’re putting together a strategy in a fight camp, but what does it look like? What amount of time are you spending on jiu jitsu defense and get-ups and stuff like that, versus getting ready to fight a war on the feet for five rounds?
Kyte: No, it’s a great point and a great question. He can wrestle and he can defensively wrestle at times, but like you’re saying, when he’s in there with somebody that can work on the ground, he just doesn’t have — and I think it’s impart because of training, drilling, focus in camp — he doesn’t have the right movements. The choices he makes in getting back to his feet, trying to work up are just incorrect choices or rudimentary choices that guys at this level are going to exploit, and have. They’re mistakes you can be making if you want to be at this level, and if it goes to the ground and he makes those choices, Topuria will eat him alive.
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Chartier: I agree.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: What’s are the curiosity points for you in this one?
Chartier: I don’t know if this is going to be an obvious one or something people are sleeping on, but I wanna see how Topuria stacks up against a real powerful lightweight. Yes, he beat Charles (Oliveira), but he was a ‘45er. He got rocked by Jai Herbert, so I’m interested to see how he stacks up against a big ‘55er like Gaethje.
Kyte: So I would push back on Charles as a ‘45er because he’s been at ’55 for a while and is a former world champion. He’s a real ‘55er, but Gaethje is the first guy that is big and thick and cutting a bunch of weight to make lightweight. The fight Charles was always going to go the way that it did because Charles as always going to engage with him on his terms to start, and his chin is always a little available, and a guy like Topuria is going to find it, and he did. I don’t think Gaethje is going to make those mistakes, so I’m there with you in terms of being curious about that too. Not that this is the first real ‘55er he’s faced, but this is a different type of guy than you’ve fought in this division and how do you handle it?
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Chartier: I know when guys go up, they fill in, but Gaethje isn’t a guy that could have ever made ’45. He’s a bigger human than some of these other guys, so I’m really interested to see that. I also think some of these guys that go up a weight class, they’re trying to fill that gap and they get fuller…
Kyte: Yeah, they get too big, too quick or in the wrong ways…
Chartier: Right, so I’m interested to see how he stacks up. But yeah, that’s my curiosity is how does he stack up against a big ‘55er? A guy who could never make ’45.
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Kyte: For me, I think I know what the answer is, but I’m always going to be curious about it and that’s this is the last shot for Gaethje and can he rise to the occasion?
He was lobbying for a title fight, landed an interim fight when Topuria had to take time because of the family stuff, got a good matchup, gets the win and that’s great, but can you rise to the occasion here? He’s always talked about how much winning this title means to him, so can you do it? I would at least like to see him go out and make this competitive, stretch Topuria into a battle where, even if he loses, we say, “Topuria was the better guy, but damn Gaethje gave his all and made him work.” In the first two title fights, I don’t know what it was, but he wasn’t the guy we’ve seen in his best moments, even in defeat in some of those iconic scraps.
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Chartier: When he fought Khabib, it was almost like he was happy to be there.
Kyte: Yeah, I don’t even know, but neither of them were good. Not trying to be a jerk or anything, but he got finished in the second round by Khabib, first round by Oliveira, and now you’re facing this dude that has been wrecking shop. If this is the one that really matters, can you rise to the occasion?
This is a card built for this kind of moment for him: America’s birthday, only American fighting for a title, can you go out and seize the day?
Chartier: Yeah.
Kyte: I also just want to see what a guy looks like after a year away.
Chartier: That’s a good one too.
Kyte: Been a year, only fought for two-and-a-half minutes the last time you were out there, been dealing with life stuff — what do you look like? Is there any rust? Does it take a bit longer than normal to get that range, get that timing down? And I don’t even mean rust in the way that would make Dominick Cruz angry and tell me it doesn’t exist, but we know the only way you can really get your timing down and dialed in is by going live, and Gaethje isn’t the kind of guy that is going to let you settle in slowly. So those are the two for me.
Chartier: Those are two good ones. I’m definitely excited for this one.
Kyte: Same. This one is going to be really interesting no matter how it plays out.
Chartier: I can’t wait.
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