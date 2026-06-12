Coach Conversation | UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

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Chartier: I think Gaethje has to do his best to drag Topuria into a war and he’s got to damage the legs. I don’t think he can just box with him — I think you have to go back to old faithful and damage the legs, compromise Topuria and get him thinking about a deficiency. If he can land the calf kick, Topuria is a little wounded and once he hurts your calf, he goes upstairs really well. I think we need to see the old Gaethje in this fight because like we talked about earlier, if you go out and try to be technical with this guy, he’s just so sharp, so fast, so smart that I don’t think that’s the right way to do it. I think you have to drag him into a war, damage the legs, and make it ugly.

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Kyte: One hundred percent. You’ve got to go out straight away and start banging those kicks; slamming them home every chance you get and stay at it. Keep the guard high, keep yourself protected, and lean on that resiliency a little if you have to, because he’s got it. He’s been finished a couple times, but it was Max at the last second, (Dustin) Poirier in Round 4 and Eddie (Alvarez) in Round 3 of a brawl, and those last two were pre-smartening up. Trust that toughness, trust that durable because you have to take it to him. You have to be the aggressor. You’re spot-on that it has to be a dogfight from him.

What about Topuria?