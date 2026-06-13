Coach Conversation | UFC Freedom 250: Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
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In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
For the first of Sunday’s two championship matchups, Kyte connected with Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick to discuss the ins and outs of the interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: What’s the best trait of each fighter?
Nicksick: The best trait for me with Ciryl Gane is obviously gonna be his movement. Probably the one thing with him that gave me the biggest nightmares in breaking him down for Francis (Ngannou) was he’s so good at his pull-counters off his footwork. What I mean is that a lot of times he’ll slide into power — he’ll let you over-throw and he’s able to slide, pull-counter, kind of like Izzy (Adesanya) does off that shake step. He’ll be orthodox, slides into southpaw, and walks you into power.
For me, I think that’s his best attribute is his size and footwork for the division. The biggest mistake Alex can make is standing directly in front of him and exchanging low kicks and power shots. The other element for me with Gane is that he’s a paper cut guy. It’s death by a thousand cuts.
Kyte: How different is the way he moves and how difficult is it to prepare for at heavyweight?
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Nicksick: I think it’s very difficult because he’s a scoreboard guy — he’s trying to chalk up points on the scoreboard where you’re not used to that in the heavyweight division, where it’s usually very plodding.
Kyte: Right — you’re used to somebody trudging forward looking to swing with you, land one big shot more than anything else.
Nicksick: And it’s almost to where he irritates you because he’s slapping inside low kicks, he’s teeping the body. He does a really good job with his layered striking, meaning what he does from C-range to B-range to A-range, he has weapons in all different ranges.
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Kyte: And he slides back and forth through them, landing at all the different ranges, constantly scoring, but nothing is really huge. Seldom does he sit down and say, “We’re just gonna be right here in the pocket and trade.”
Nicksick: The last time I can remember him doing that was with Tai Tuivasa where he was like, “I’m just gonna crack this guy!”
Kyte: And it was in the third round, in the stage of “I’ve got you hurt enough that I can do this” because he’d eaten up the leg, hit him clean a few times, and now I think I can get you out of here.
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Nicksick: You look at the Junior Dos Santos fight, the first (Alexander) Volkov fight and you see that he does such a good job of damaging his prey. It’s “I’m gonna minimize your movement, take your leg away, take your body away, and once I know I have you hurt and damaged, that’s when I’m gonna start pouring it on with the heavier, decisive shots.”
Kyte: It’s just such a different approach. Alex is a different situation here because it’s his first fight at heavyweight, but Gane is still a different approach than most of the guys that he fought at light heavyweight. Jiri (Prochazka) moves around, but I would imagine it’s so different than everyone else you’re used to seeing because heavyweight is, for the most part, coming forward, looking to get into the pocket, have to get into that A-range and B-range.
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Nicksick: It’s really hard to deal with because you don’t want to let him get into a rhythm where you have to go and chase him down and find a knockout. If anybody can do that, it’s Alex Pereira, but it’s very hard to find a guy like Ciryl Gane. He doesn’t get hit clean. He reminds me of Barry Sanders — he doesn’t get squared up in the hole.
Kyte: And we haven’t seen him wear down, either. He hasn’t been in there super-deep, hasn’t had many five-round fights, but even in the ones where he has gone the distance, it’s not like he’s in there huffing and puffing, wearing a lot of damage.
Okay — that’s Gane; what about Pereira and his best traits?
Nicksick: His greatest skill isn’t necessarily his power, which is tremendous, but it’s forcing opponents into predictable reactions. Once he starts to establish the calf kick and back guys towards the fence, the whole menu opens up: left hook, left cross, knee up the middle, head kick off that same look; everything.
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Kyte: Well and to the power point, it’s not question of whether he hits hard — we know he does — but it’s different hitting a guy that is 250 pounds versus someone that is 205 pounds. Yes, they weight more than that on the night, but you know what I mean. Gane has been in there with the best and taken big shots his entire career, and he hasn’t been put out. His two losses are Francis and Jon (Jones) and he got wrestled in both of them. You have power, but you have to find the right ways to use it, and are you going to be able to? So can he use those other pieces to create moments where the power becomes a differentiator? He needs to get Gane making those same movements, giving him familiar reactions and if he does, he’s so good at exploiting them, but it’ll be interesting to see if he can do with Gane.
Path to Victory
Kyte: What the path to victory for each guy here?
Nicksick: Gane’s best path to victory is to make this a heavyweight MMA fight, not a kickboxing match. He’s naturally the larger man, has spent years dealing with heavyweight speed and power, and his footwork is arguably the best in the division. He needs to create layers — feints, stance switches, lateral movements, clinch breaks. I don’t see him trying to implement wrestling, but I would like to see him implement some stuff out of the clinch: foot props, trips; things like that, just to try to take Alex off his feet. You don’t have to take him down and lay on top of him but apply some of that.
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And he has to force Pereira to constantly reset; I think that’s a big element. Pereira is most dangerous when his opponents are predictable, and I think that’s where Gane is very good. He needs to win minutes, not moments. Touch the body, attack the lead leg, mix clinch entries and make Pereira work at a pace he hasn’t experienced at heavyweight.
Kyte: And what about for “Poatan” here?
Nicksick: It’s pretty simple to me and it’s pressure; not reckless pressure, but positional pressure. You have to fight this guy on his shoulder blades, and that’s something we talked about a lot with Francis. You have to funnel him. Your jabs are more for moving him in a direction you know, and now you can close the door on him. A lot of funnel traps. The thing at heavyweight isn’t whether he carries power — nobody doubts that — but it’s whether he can find the target against a mover like Gane.
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What do you have to aim for when guys have that movement? You aim center mass, so if he can find him to the chest, that will funnel to the head shots, and I think that is something he really should focus on is finding his shoulders, finding his chest, and know that you might not be landing.
Kyte: I fully agree and my question in return is do you think he had the ability to fight this way and execute this kind of approach because we haven’t really seen him have to fight this way in the past?
Nicksick: I think he does. The one fight that stands out is the Khalil Rountree Jr. fight where it took him a while to get his footing and his timing, but once he did, he started to see the holes in the defense, started to pick him apart and find the finish. It’s hard to see him doing that to Gane though.
Kyte: Well and it’s funny you mention Khalil because that’s arguably fastest guy he’s been in there with — fast guy, quick guy, good power — and Khalil sat him down, was up 2-1 heading into the third. If Khalil that kind of success against him, can Alex speed up that read time and get settled in quicker against a bigger version, more technical, better chin? That’s the massive question in this one for me: can he manage all of those things and have it be similar to that Roundtree Jr. fight where you’re down and have to rally?
As you said, he’s one of the best to pick to be able to do it and he did against Khalil, but this a different guy. I think this is the first time we have to see more than just the power.
X Factor
Kyte: Okay, so what’s the x-factor here?
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Nicksick: Calf kicks... I think if Alex can implement his calf kicks, Gane’s exits begin to slow down, the cage gets smaller, and Pereira’s power becomes more available, but I also think it should be a part of what Gane’s game plan is as well.
Kyte: Because Alex is real heavy coming forward.
Nicksick: He’s front-foot heavy. Izzy had success with the calf kicks against Alex, and so my question would be what stance do you do it out of? Do you try to match and stay closed, or do you do it from a southpaw stance if you’re Gane and try to make it more of a cut kick? If he’s southpaw, Alex, what are you doing? Are you still going inside calf? Are you staying on the outside calf?
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But if you’re reverse engineering that game plan if you’re Gane, do you stand southpaw to try to take away the closed stance calf kick? Where are you the most offensive and where are you better off trying to attack that leg?
Kyte: Can you be effective from southpaw where you’re switching up where that calf kick is landing, how it’s being thrown versus being in orthodox, but then giving him the lead leg to target?
Nicksick: If you’re the Gane side of it, my question would be if we go into a different stance, do we have a better counter off the calf? If we say we’re gonna go southpaw and see if Alex throws more of the cut kick where it’s choppy and quick, does that leave his head susceptible down the center line for your left cross? If that’s the case, maybe I give you the opportunity to kick my calf if it means I can line up this left hand.
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Kyte: Right, if he’s throwing that rear leg kick, his whole body is coming across and is he protecting enough, retracting fast enough that you can’t bomb that left hand when he throws?
Nicksick: If you think open stance — Alex being orthodox, Gane being southpaw — and they’re playing the lead hand battle, which they both do, is Alex going to lead his lead left leg to try and cut the calf or is he going to try and make a stance switch? Is he going to try to go rear leg to the inside?
Kyte: Right.
Nicksick: And from that standpoint, if I’m Gane, I’m weaponizing my lead leg, which he does really well. I’m looking to teep, I’m looking for the Bones — that stomp to the quad. That lead leg battle depending on the stance is my x-factor: who wins that battle? If Gane can neutralize that, his movement remains intact and he can dictate the range, the fight starts looking more like a technical point-fighting match.
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Kyte: And it might just be that you fight southpaw to limit some of what Pereira can do with his best weapons.
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Nicksick: The caveat to that whole situation — Gane fighting southpaw, Pereira in orthodox — is that you make Pereira’s left hook more valuable because it’s coming over the blind spot of your shoulder. You’re now closer for that target.
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Kyte: That’s the beauty of this is that everything is…
Nicksick: It’s just a chess match.
Kyte: Yeah. What tradeoffs are you willing to make? What adjustments do you make on the fly? You can limit one thing, but like you’re saying, it puts you in greater danger with something even more potentially devastating.
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Nicksick: Yeah.
Kyte: I think to broaden the conversation here a little, I just think stances and movement dictates this fight.
Nicksick: There it is.
Kyte: Pereira has to funnel him, has to stick him between two turnbuckles and keep him in those spots as best as you can. He’ll get out at times, but you have to do all you can do in order to keep him from having those exits. And Gane is taking the exact opposite approach: I’ve got to get lateral. I’ve got to stay in space.
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One Coaching Curiosity
Nicksick: For Alex’s side, that’s exactly what I have for my curiosity: don’t chase; cut. If Alex is following Gane around the perimeter, Gane is winning. If he’s constantly forcing Gane between the black lines and the fence panels, Pereira is setting traps. It’s as simple as that.
Kyte: It’s the reason this series starts with that quote from Sean Madden: “Fighting is simple, but it’s not easy.”
Nicksick: (laughs) That’s so perfect.
Kyte: And is there one on the other side?
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Nicksick: Yeah, the one of them for the Gane side — and this was interesting when you watch the fight where Izzy knocked Pereira out, he had Izzy hurt and the one thing I remember was Izzy intercepted Alex off a shot. He broke up the combination. So, I want to watch if Gane attacks immediately after Alex throws because most opponents admire Pereira’s power and freeze, but Gane is one of the few heavyweights that is athletic enough to counter when Alex is throwing combinations. If he can be the second in the exchange, that’s a very good sign for Gane.
Kyte: Yeah, Izzy caught him in between shots because Alex was loading up trying to throw the big finisher and Izzy split the difference, put him down. Normally, we talk about being first and third, but with a guy like Alex where it’s often big swings, if you can handle the first one and come in between, there are opportunities because he’s throwing power, not speed. There is space there.
Nicksick: Right, and I think that’s where you see Alex at his most susceptible defensively is when he over-throws or commits to something too much. He’s bringing so much power, but the power he generates can be his kryptonite because he walks into something. Izzy’s not really known to be knocking dudes out the way he did that time, but I think a lot that is him placing a perfect punch and Alex’s forward pressure, footwork and walking right into it.
Kyte: Yeah, he got out ahead of his skis a little.
Nicksick: Hundred percent.
Kyte: For me, I want to see if Gane can be a little more aggressive with things, be a little meaner in there. Death by a thousand cuts is great and has been largely effective for him, but if you can make that “Death by 750 cuts” where you’re landing some bigger shots along the way or a head kick that is unexpected, can you find a way to change things up a little and catch him? We know you can do pretty kickboxing with all the movement.
Nicksick: Right.
Kyte: Even if it’s stuff like elbows in the clinch, knees in the clinch, elbows off the break that look to slice and he doesn’t necessarily see coming. Can you get a little nastier? Can you be a little more grimy with it in those spots that it gives you more opportunities?
Nicksick: Grimy is a great word, and as a coach, one of the things I’ll be watching is the first five minutes, and not who lands the biggest shot; I’m looking at the pace. I want to see who fights at whose pace? If Gane is making Pereira reset, turn, chase, advantage Gane.
Kyte: A hundred percent. It has to be quick for Gane. You can’t let Pereira march you down like his walkout and throw bombs. If you can make him work at even 25 percent more than he wants to, you’re winning.
Nicksick: Exactly.
Kyte: It’s a super-interesting fight. I love it.
Nicksick: Me too!
Kyte: Thanks for this.
Nicksick: Any time.
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