Coach Conversation | UFC 333: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili 3

Chartier: I think this really is the x-factor for this fight. First fight, 11 takedowns on 49 attempts. Last fight, 29 attempts, two takedowns. It’s almost like he got discouraged by the takedown defense being better because, if you look at the first fight, he came out, shot right away, took him down, and then this last fight wasn’t that.

Kyte: I think that supports Yan’s explanation that he was hurt, and I think he talked about it being a hip injury, which is a big deal with takedown defense.

Chartier: I think with Merab, it has to be more of a mentality. Is he going to go in there and say, “I don’t care how many times you stuff my takedowns, this is what I’m gonna do,” and he got away from that last time.

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You shoot 20 fewer takedowns than you did in the fight before that —he has to go in there and unload. He has to strike off the takedowns, not go in there and strike and try to mix in takedowns. I get that he’s trying to add to his striking, trying to work more on finishing, stuff like that, but at the end of the day, that’s not his core competency. You have to do what made you become champion; don’t try to do something different now because that generally doesn’t work out. This isn’t the fight to do that. If he shoots six times in the first round and he stuffs all six, he still has to shoot a seventh. You can’t just say, “Okay, let me work my hands now.” The threat has to be there.

That’s my big X-factor: does he shoot as often as he can?

Kyte: Yeah, it has to be the constant. He threw close to 500 strikes in the second fight —that’s never going to be his road to victory.

Chartier: Can we just highlight that Petr Yan is on one of the best runs — if you really look at his resume, and I know wins and losses are what really matter, but he was probably going to win that first fight with Aljamain (Sterling) with the illegal knee. The second one was a split, and I do think he lost that one…