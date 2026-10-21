Coach Conversation | UFC 333: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili 3

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because, stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
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In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest to identify the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
Kyte called upon New England Cartel head coach Tyson Chartier to break down the third fight between current bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan and former champ Merab Dvalishvili.
COACH CONVERSATION
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: I am so fascinated by this fight and cannot wait to see how it plays out because the first two have been completely different fights, with each guy winning a very dominant fight, and there is no concrete way to say, “This is the way this one will go,” which makes it interesting.
Kyte: We’ve seen each side of it, and now it’s like, “Yan made the adjustment last time, part of which he said was healthy, and now Merab has had almost a year to make his adjustments, and he’s not trying to defend for the fourth time in a year.” It’s going to be interesting, so let’s get into it. What’s the best trait of Petr Yan and what’s the best trait of Merab Dvalishvili?
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Chartier: The simple answer with Yan is his striking, but it’s also his ability to make adjustments in fights; he really does make good reads. You hear fighters say all the time, “I’ve gotta get my timing down, I’ve gotta make reads,” but when you watch him in fights, he plays a high guard defense, will take some safe shots to see what you’re attacking with, and then he’ll start attacking that.
Kyte: A hundred percent.
Chartier: He makes insanely good reads. It’s something you can try and teach, but he’s just so instinctively good at it; it’s really impressive. For Merab, obviously, it’s the wrestling and weaponizing the cardio, pushing the pace more than you did in the last fight.
Kyte: With the reads for Yan, in a three-round fight, it can be — he gave away the first round of the Marcus McGhee fight because he’s making reads, and in a three-round fight, you’ve gotta go; you can’t afford to make any mistakes after that.
I think he is one of the best-suited fighters on the roster to fight in five-round fights because of exactly what you said with making the reads: the guard is up high, he’s catching shots on his arms, on his gloves, he knows he has good takedown defense, and he’s reading it all and still has four rounds to get going. Three rounds, it gets a little dicey, and you want him to just go because it’s clear he’s better than some of those guys, and he shouldn’t need a round to figure everything out, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
Chartier: Some people are slow starters, some people are fast starters, and I think he’s one of those guys that prefers to start slow; that’s how he gets into the fight. Like you said, in a three-round fight, that’s dangerous, but in a five-round fight, it’s his luxury.
Kyte: And then with Merab, the conditioning is insane, the wrestling is insane; it’s the same things we talk about all the time with him. It’s really interesting to me —and this probably goes more to x-factor or even curiosity —but I’ve got the stats in front of me, and he went 2/29 last time on takedowns.
Chartier: I’ve got it written down! I can’t decide if I want to go x-factor or curiosity with it —probably x-factor.
Kyte: So let’s shift to that right now because to me, this is the most interesting element of this fight.
X Factor
Kyte: Wrestling is Plan A, always, but it didn’t work at all last time, as we just said, so now what’s Plan B? He only got him down twice, didn’t have a lot of control time, and Yan took him down more times than Merab took Yan down. Yan went 5/9, and Merab went 2/29. Now, Merab reversed one of those and used that to ride out some time in top position, but the most he had was two minutes of control time in a round, which is not a lot for him.
So, what’s your next move? What can you do out of those failed takedown attempts? Has your striking improved to where it has to be more of a worry, or can you land something early that makes it such this time around? If not, this could look just like the last fight.
Chartier: I think this really is the x-factor for this fight. First fight, 11 takedowns on 49 attempts. Last fight, 29 attempts, two takedowns. It’s almost like he got discouraged by the takedown defense being better because, if you look at the first fight, he came out, shot right away, took him down, and then this last fight wasn’t that.
Kyte: I think that supports Yan’s explanation that he was hurt, and I think he talked about it being a hip injury, which is a big deal with takedown defense.
Chartier: I think with Merab, it has to be more of a mentality. Is he going to go in there and say, “I don’t care how many times you stuff my takedowns, this is what I’m gonna do,” and he got away from that last time.
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You shoot 20 fewer takedowns than you did in the fight before that —he has to go in there and unload. He has to strike off the takedowns, not go in there and strike and try to mix in takedowns. I get that he’s trying to add to his striking, trying to work more on finishing, stuff like that, but at the end of the day, that’s not his core competency. You have to do what made you become champion; don’t try to do something different now because that generally doesn’t work out. This isn’t the fight to do that. If he shoots six times in the first round and he stuffs all six, he still has to shoot a seventh. You can’t just say, “Okay, let me work my hands now.” The threat has to be there.
That’s my big X-factor: does he shoot as often as he can?
Kyte: Yeah, it has to be the constant. He threw close to 500 strikes in the second fight —that’s never going to be his road to victory.
Chartier: Can we just highlight that Petr Yan is on one of the best runs — if you really look at his resume, and I know wins and losses are what really matter, but he was probably going to win that first fight with Aljamain (Sterling) with the illegal knee. The second one was a split, and I do think he lost that one…
Kyte: Yeah, but it’s a title fight.
Chartier: I thought he beat (Sean) O’Malley in the split, loses to Merab — that was his big egg —and so if you take the Merab fight and the O’Malley split out, he’s really only lost to Aljo once and Merab bad, but other than that, he’s killed everybody.
Kyte: I don’t even think you have to take those out. This is just what the game is.
Chartier: I know, but if you make those wins, he beat Jose Aldo, was beating Aljo, beat Cory Sandhagen, and then there was Aljamain Sterling again; that was a tight loss. “Beat” O’Malley, then the egg to Merab, beat Song Yadong — that aged really well —beat Deiveson Figueiredo —that’s not aging very well —beat Marcus McGhee — that kid’s a stud —and goes and beats Merab. I think it’s one of the most impressive runs we’ve seen at bantamweight. It’s probably more impressive than Aljo’s run just because of the star quality he’s fighting. It’s really impressive what he’s doing right now.
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Kyte: Without a doubt. I will never be someone who holds it against fighters that they lost to champions or people that go on to be champions, lose in championship fights.
“You lost a split decision to Sean O’Malley” —Sean O’Malley is really f****** good! You lost a really close fight to him; that’s not something to be penalized for. You lost a close fight to Aljo? Aljo is really good. And you lost to Merab? Merab is really good. To me, he’s one of the three best we’ve seen in this division, and it all comes down to the night and health and sometimes even just the judges. Even when he didn’t have the belt, I think a lot of people viewed him —and maybe rightfully so —as the best in the division, and now here we are again.
Chartier: Yeah, absolutely.
Kyte: The X-factor for Yan here is just: can he do it again, which is asking a lot, right?
Chartier: Yeah.
Kyte: It’s why beating a longstanding champion is always so daunting because it means you have to do it twice because they’re going to get that rematch. And so now Merab and his team have had a year, had time to figure out what they did wrong, regroup, and you’re asking Yan to replicate an absolute masterclass.
Chartier: Yeah, it’s a lot, for sure.
Path to Victory
Kyte: This one is really straightforward on both sides, right? For Yan, rinse and repeat last year’s fight.
Chartier: Yeah. He has really good wrestling triggers. I saw after the fight that his coaches had a decision tree based on “if he shoots this, we do this; if he shoots that, we do this,” so he had plans for every single thing Merab was going to do. He went in with a good game plan, knowing he had better striking and his takedown defense improved, and he went in healthy.
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Kyte: And like we’ve talked about with a lot of fights either featuring Merab or other wrestlers, the fact that Yan shot, that he mixed in the odd takedown to keep it off-balance, is a huge factor too. So much of this is ego, and if you go in there and you’re stuffing takedowns nonstop and then you take him down? You think Merab isn’t going to be screaming internally?
Chartier: For sure.
Kyte: If he can replicate that performance —and listen, it’s one of the best performances I’ve seen live in my career, so that’s asking a lot, but if you can do 85 percent of that again, I think he can win this fight again. And with Merab, it’s just what we already talked about: get back to who you were on the way to the title, wrestling a ton, constantly shooting, constantly putting guys under pressure.
Chartier: Yeah, without a doubt.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Okay, for you, what’s the curiosity in this one?
Chartier: The curiosity for me in this one —and obviously, I look at all these things through a coaching lens —but I guess Ray Longo isn’t going to be there in Abu Dhabi; he’s got a scheduling conflict or something.
I think Longo has cornered him for all his UFC fights except for a couple during COVID when there were restrictions, but he’s almost always been there, given you that voice from home as a coach. I know he’s got Aljo in his corner, so that’s kind of a little of that, but I just believe every fighter needs to have “a guy” — there is something Ray can say in that corner that if Aljo said it, it wouldn’t have the same resonance.
Kyte: Yeah, that makes sense.
Chartier: I think sometimes you get caught up trying new skills, caught up trying to impress new people, and you have that one voice of reason that pulls it all back, gets you back to your roots, gets you back to your core competencies. I’m interested to see how the dynamic works when you don’t have that staple there?
Kyte: One hundred percent. It’s such an underrated piece of it. We talk about it all the time: you need that familiar voice that knows exactly how to push your buttons. You’re 100 percent correct here.
Chartier: It’ll be interesting to see because cornering with training partners is hard because they want their input too, but you as the coach —so like John Wood doesn’t corner Aljo, so now he’s cornering a fighter that has one of his training partners that isn’t his student in the corner, and I wonder if you end up with less familiarity and new dynamics about who talks when to figure out.
Kyte: Yeah, that’s a real good point.
Chartier: They’re all professionals, and I’m sure they’re going to do their best to make it all work, but I’ve seen weird dynamics create weird vibes and weird vibes create weird performances.
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Kyte: I love this one; great call. Mine is one of the typical ones that sticks for me in these instances, but Merab is doing a lot of extras, always, constantly, and if the thing has always been “all he does is train,” it’s now clearly not all he’s doing. He’s kickboxing with Mark Zuckerberg on a wharf somewhere. He’s flying around to different events, he’s doing RAF, he’s doing all the social media stuff, and you’re coming off a loss, where you lost a lopsided decision.
Chartier: Yeah. It’s a lot, for sure.
Kyte: There is only so much you can do. There is only so many hours in a day, time in a week, and I know you can schedule it all out; we don’t see how it all happens and all the training being done behind the scenes, but at some point —I think what makes it stand out more is that Petr Yan is the polar opposite.
That dude isn’t doing anything beyond training and spending time with his family. There are no fun shoots with anybody, no hanging out with celebs — that we see, at least; it’s just training and focus on the fight. Maybe Merab is the guy that can do all the different stuff and still make it work, but me personally, I’d just want to see less of the social stuff, less of the extracurriculars ahead of this one.
Chartier: I can’t argue with you. I’m so excited for this fight, man.
Kyte: Same. Thanks for doing it.
Chartier: Anytime, brother.
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