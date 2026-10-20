Coach Conversation | UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because, stripped down, there are only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive to those outcomes is a nuanced adventure. When you add in the elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
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In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
For Saturday’s featherweight main event between champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev, Kyte called up Sean Madden of Easton Muay Thai and USA Muay Thai to break down the action.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: Let’s get straight into it — what are the best traits of Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev?
Madden: Volk – he’s so good everywhere. For me, personally, it’s his fight IQ, and you can pair that with — you can have a good fight IQ and lack in certain areas, but his fight IQ combined with his ability to be great everywhere makes him elite. That combination of those two things is rare in this sport, at that level, and he has both of those. His ability combined with his IQ are his top strengths.
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Kyte: I think the way you put that is perfect because we’ve seen guys that have elite skills and lack the IQ, and we see people that are really smart, but can’t take a shot or are missing that one piece that can make them truly elite. Cory Sandhagen is really cerebral, really smart with it, but he’s got zero power and it limits him. Very few people have the complete package Volk has, and I think that has been apparent for a really long time. The fact that he’s able to maintain it, build on it, and still grow this late in his career puts him in such rarified air, and it’s weird to me that we don’t necessarily talk about him that way. I think the way you put it is perfect though because all the skill is at an elite level and then he says, “I also know how to use all of them, blend them all together well.”
Madden: There is luck to that too — being able to get all of those traits as a fighter, and that IQ. There are really smart fighters that don’t have the physical capabilities or vice versa, and not only did he end up with all of those, but he capitalized on all of those too. He took advantage of it, continues to take advantage of it and that is probably the most impressive thing about him.
Kyte: What about Evloev?
Madden: I think two things stand out to me most, with the obvious one being the chain wrestling — his ability to transition through takedown attempts, chain them together, stick on people. He’s one of the elites in the game. Being able to do it to someone like “Aljo” (Aljamain Sterling) was really impressive. The thing that stands out to me beyond that skill is his composure. I’ve been really impressed in his last couple fights where it’s a close fight, and he stays in it the entire time; didn’t get outside of himself, went back to his strengths when the time was right for it. We’ll talk about this later too, but I think he does a great job of capitalizing on his opponent’s mistakes, and that requires a high level of composure and clear-headedness when you’re fighting and that really stands out to me.
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Kyte: In that Lerone Murphy fight, he didn’t shoot for a takedown until the third, and then went 1-for-1, 3-for-4, and 5-for-5 to wrap things up.
Madden: Yeah. It’s “Cool — now I’ll get to this!”
Kyte: It was a competitive fight, I think Lerone was up, but the composure part is a really great shout because it’s easy to say the wrestling. Even when you look at the Diego Lopes fight: perfect opportunity to get a little thrown because this dude comes out and he’s all over you in the first round, super-active off his back, and he just went, “Okay. We’re fine. Let’s keep doing us.” I think his hands are underrated and then it’s “let’s get in on a single, let’s get in on a double, let’s get on the waist and do our thing.”
Madden: I agree with you. I do think his striking — and we’ll talk about this a little more too — but it comes with confidence and a track record of success with the striking and the comfort. When you can bank two rounds like that with Lerone, it builds confidence like, “Cool — I went the first 10 minutes of this fight without having to rely on my A Game. I got 10 minutes against an elite striker and I held my own, and when it was time for me to do what I wanted to do, I went and did it.” That breeds such confidence in guys like Evloev. Now he can make a choice between striking with Volk or choosing to wrestle; he’s not immediately forced to go to the A-game right away.
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Kyte: Right, and because the A-game is so strong, everybody is just that half-step where they’re waiting on the A Game, and it opens up everything else. Every time you can disrupt what they think you’re going to do gives you more opportunities and changes the dynamics of the fight.
Madden: I would say his striking defense is pretty competent too — he’s not out here eating every shot on the feet either. He’s getting more comfortable seeing what’s coming at him, and I think that’s a big part of it too. If you’re comfortable on defense, you’re going to be willing to sit in the pocket longer, you’re going to be willing to exchange without level-changing off of it, and it just strengthens his overall game.
Kyte: 61 percent defensive striking rate according to UFCstats.com, which, all things considered, is pretty good.
Madden: At that level, I’ll take it; for sure.
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Kyte: It’s better than Volk’s (58 percent) but some of that is that he’s fought Max Holloway three times ,and that has a significant influence on those things, skews the numbers a little.
Path to Victory
Kyte: What’s the path to victory for each guy?
Madden: For Volk, we talk about this all the time, but it’s geography. There is proactive and reactive defense, and this fight will be won for Volk with his proactive wrestling defense, which is gonna be his footwork, which is some of the best in the game. His ability to dictate the distance and where the fight takes place, which is some of the best in the game and pairs with his fight IQ too; the feints he uses to draw things out.
Proactive defense to me is before his opponent is even initiating the shot: what is he doing to deter him from shooting? A lot of that comes down to Volk turning his opponents, stepping outside the shoulders, forcing them to reset. It’s really hard to shoot when your opponent is stepping outside of your shoulders. You can’t shoot across your own body, and he does such a great job with that. If he can dictate where this fight takes place — obviously, he’s gonna have his best chance of success in the middle of the cage — but it’s gonna come down to proactive versus reactive defense; making the initial shot for Movsar difficult, and then like we talk about all the time, “Let’s force the wrestler to take a shot he’s not quite confident in taking. Let’s put him in the fire a little.”
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Kyte: Make him take them when he’s going backwards or because he’s getting tagged a couple times and he just wants to avoid it.
Madden: Make him hit that panic button a little.
Madden: Exactly, and I think Volk definitely has the tools to do that. Pair that with his feints and it can take away that composure from someone like Movsar.
Kyte: And what about for the challenger?
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Madden: I think for Movsar, it’s — and this to me is where this fight is so interesting, because for him, to me, it has to be turning this into an increased workload and making Volk work. He’s shown fatigue in fights, but he’s gone five rounds so many times, knows how to pace himself.
Kyte: (Volkanovski) went five rounds with (Islam) Makhachev at lightweight.
Madden: A weight class up, and did it comfortably, but that’s where this fight becomes really interesting. Movsar is going to have his highest chance of success once he has the ability to settle on top, but we’ll see if he can get to that position. I think he usually has his best success shooting to the fence and working from there — that’s his home base and then he start to work for position.
Kyte: Right — he’s not a big open-mat guy.
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Madden: Now, can he cut the cage and get Volk where he needs to? We watched two fights with Volk and Diego Lopes — and Lopes and Movsar are very different people…
Kyte: Two fights where we all screamed at the screen for Lopes to cut him off at least once.
Madden: Yeah; Volk was just pulling him on a string, so just do something, please. It’s gonna be a geography battle.
Kyte: I’m really interested to see if he can really push a pace and force that workload. I think you’re 100 percent right with that assessment. He’s not a finisher. He’s not a submission guy. It’s grind-central, and this is the hardest guy to do it against in this division, without question, but if anybody is gonna be able to, in theory, on paper, it’s Movsar, but saying it and doing it are two different things. Like we always intro this series…
Madden: It’s simple, but not easy. What I’m interested in to is whether he’s going to follow a similar blueprint to the Murphy fight? If I’m in that corner, I’m probably trying to make Volk wrestle earlier in the fight. I don’t think I’m waiting until the third round again…
Kyte: Same because Volk will be up 2-0 if you don’t wrestle him…
Madden: Real quickly, so I do think these first two rounds in this matchup are a little bit more critical than how he approached them in the last fight.
Kyte: Lerone isn’t a guy where you have to worry about him having the one shot that gets you, but if you don’t wrestle Volk early, one, he’s so happy coasting through, picking you apart, moving up 2-0 and being like, “Now I only have to win one of the next three.”
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Madden: He knows how to win five rounds.
Kyte: So, it’s that balance between having to go early and being smart about that is going to be the really interesting part because you can’t be shooting those bad shots, forcing things like you were saying earlier. In these initial couple rounds, we should know how it’s going to go.
Madden: I agree with that 100-percent.
X Factor
Kyte: What’s the x-factor here?
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Madden: Man, I think for Volk it’s that — what is he now, 38?
Kyte: Yeah, just turned 38.
Madden: Twenty-five minutes at that age is different than 25 minutes at 32 or 34, against a big guy, a really tough opponent. Age comes for all of these guys at some point or another. When you talk about longevity and working through the finishes he’s had in the last couple years, it’s incredibly impressive, but time catches up to all these guys.
Kyte: He’s slowed down in terms of appearances. It was one last year, and then early this year, and it feels like he’s understanding that he needs six months between fights, that he has to have a full camp, full health because he’s older.
Madden: These things are really taxing, and more than anything, it’s the preparation. To prepare yourself physically to go fight 25 minutes again — I don’t even know how many times he’s had five-round fights? … It’s a monumental task at any age, but when you’re pushing 40 and at those weight classes — this isn’t heavyweight we’re talking about. This is in the thick of an elite weight class.
Kyte: It’s a 38-year-old getting down to ’45 against world-class opponents, over and over and over again. He’s got the fifth most total fight time in divisional history, which I thought it would be more than that. To your five-round fight question, his last 11 fights have all been five-round fights. This is No. 12 in a row.
Madden: That’s so impressive, and then you just consider the amount of work that has gone into 12 consecutive five-round fight camps. We talked about his Fight IQ and his level of experience and those play a critical role in his longevity, but still, it’s an incredible amount.
Kyte: Is there anything that feels like an Evloev-specific x-factor or is it just how Volk holds up?
Madden: We always talk about stuff outside of the Xs and Os of the fight that people maybe aren’t talking about, so it’s 20-0, but people calling for Movsar to be cut from the UFC regardless of winning 10 fights in a row in the best promotion, the last five of those against ranked opponents. When I watch him, when he fought Murphy and you see someone who is so wrestling-dominant and you see him go out and strike for the first two rounds, part of you has to think, “Is he forcing himself to change his style to be more marketable and appealing? Is this a promotional thing? Does he feel pressure from above?”
Now we’ve arrived at the title fight, finally getting the opportunity after 10 wins in a row: is he gonna stay with what brought him this far? Is he gonna take a risk because of the external pressure that comes with this fight and what comes after this fight if he finishes in a good fashion? Does that lead him to take risks against an elite fighter like Volkanovski?
Kyte: And just like always, it’s your first championship fight week. Murphy was his first main event, super-close fight, competitive fight, and now you’re fighting the best guy the division has ever seen, who has done this now 12 straight times, and you’ve got all this extra weight and all these people saying everything they’re saying, there is more media, more everything and does it all just get overwhelming? I think it’s favorable for him that it’s in Abu Dhabi.
Madden: That’s a great point. Location is a great point.
Kyte: But it’s the thing we talk about all the time: it’s your first one. How’s it going to impact you? That dude you’re fighting is gonna be fine. He’s set. He knows all the things he’s gotta do… And to the “Is he gonna fight differently” question, is there a little voice in his head saying, “If I lose, am I cut?” I don’t think that happens, but is he worried about it, even a little? Now, thankfully, he’s surrounded by great coaches and teammates keeping him focused, but this is why we ask this question every time. It hasn’t really factored very often. I can’t think of anyone that looked like they were jittery and shaky and didn’t belong there, but the first one will come along at some point.
Madden: They still exist and the question still has to be asked.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: What’s the curiosity for you?
Madden: For Volk, it’s the kicking game. We’ve talked about this before with matchups like this: watching Movsar’s fights, in general, I think people have a decent amount of success kicking against him, but he’s also done a good job of being able to capitalize on kicks — catch them and run people to the fence; catch them and run people down; that threat definitely still exists. I think Volk has a pretty educated kicking game, and if he has the ability to get those going early on, add an extra layer to his offense to frustrate Movsar and take out that lead leg over five rounds, that changes this quite a bit.
Kyte: 100 percent.
Madden: That’s something I’m gonna pay attention to for sure.
Kyte: If two of the first 10 strikes he throws aren’t low kicks to that lead leg, I’ll be surprised. Just that little quick, short on the leg, for all the reasons it works.
Madden: Give him something to think about, one extra thing. I’ve been pretty surprised by the amount that Movsar allows people to kick for free against him for someone who is so wrestling heavy. Again, we’ve watched people like Lerone kick and fall or he did throw a naked kick and he paid for it, but in general, Aljo was able to kick pretty well against him, and he seems pretty tolerant to let people get away with that, which is not something you typically see, so I’m gonna pay attention to that on Volk’s side.
And then for Movsar, we touched on it already, but it’s those first two rounds and is the wrestling gonna come out early? Did he beat Lerone? Yes, he did. Close, competitive fight. Could it have been clearer if he started wrestling earlier? Probably because he didn’t face too much resistance with the takedown. He got them when he wanted them.
Kyte: Yeah, he went 9-for-10, which means you probably could have went 12-for-15…
Madden: Yeah, and it’s an entirely different fight. Now I don’t expect those same numbers against Volk, but if you can make him work early, put him in a defensive mindset, that changes the fight too. So, I’ll be paying attention to see how soon he initiates the wrestling.
Kyte: It’s rare when the curiosity is “We know the gameplan, but how closely are you gonna stick to it?” but that’s what this is because we expected him to wrestle straight away with Murphy, and once he did, it was pretty clear.
Madden: It went well, so why didn’t you do it the whole time?
Kyte: And like you said, it’s not gonna be the same against Volk — I mean, if you go 3-for-3 in the first, 2-for-2 in the first, just stay on it. Maybe you’ve caught him. Maybe he’s at that point where it goes. Maybe your wrestling is even better than we think. It would be really strange to me if he didn’t come out and wrestle early, for all the reasons we’ve talked about and we know it’s effective to do.
Madden: I will always wanna be the fighter who is getting tired initiating than the fighter getting tired defending. I’d rather be more tired punching you in the face than getting tired being punched in the face. Whatever it is, you name it, and I’d rather be the aggressor in any situation, and the wrestlers know that better than anyone. Fighting is always fatiguing. It’s just better to do it on your own terms.
Kyte: That’s a great way to put it and a great way to wrap this up. Thanks for doing this.
Madden: Any time.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.