Coach Conversation | UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

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Kyte: Let’s get straight into it — what are the best traits of Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev?

Madden: Volk – he’s so good everywhere. For me, personally, it’s his fight IQ, and you can pair that with — you can have a good fight IQ and lack in certain areas, but his fight IQ combined with his ability to be great everywhere makes him elite. That combination of those two things is rare in this sport, at that level, and he has both of those. His ability combined with his IQ are his top strengths.

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Kyte: I think the way you put that is perfect because we’ve seen guys that have elite skills and lack the IQ, and we see people that are really smart, but can’t take a shot or are missing that one piece that can make them truly elite. Cory Sandhagen is really cerebral, really smart with it, but he’s got zero power and it limits him. Very few people have the complete package Volk has, and I think that has been apparent for a really long time. The fact that he’s able to maintain it, build on it, and still grow this late in his career puts him in such rarified air, and it’s weird to me that we don’t necessarily talk about him that way. I think the way you put it is perfect though because all the skill is at an elite level and then he says, “I also know how to use all of them, blend them all together well.”

Madden: There is luck to that too — being able to get all of those traits as a fighter, and that IQ. There are really smart fighters that don’t have the physical capabilities or vice versa, and not only did he end up with all of those, but he capitalized on all of those too. He took advantage of it, continues to take advantage of it and that is probably the most impressive thing about him.