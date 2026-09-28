Coach Conversation | UFC 332: Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong

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Kyte: But people should be excited about her, people should be paying close attention, and this is a great opportunity for her to really shine. When you watch her, you see that she’s really good, and she’s only 29.

Barroco: I know! She’s got a lot going for her. Wang’s best traits? She has great boxing, volume —6.82 significant strikes per minute; that’s a substantial pace. She’s good at pressuring and forcing her opponents to deal with her opponents. The boxing is great, and she’s pretty durable, composed in there. Her last three fights went all three rounds, so that’s good to have gone through that going into this, and then she’s got a pretty decent height and reach advantage too, which will be important for her to keep it as a boxing range fight.

MORE: Fight By Fight Preview

Kyte: We always talk about “they haven’t gone five rounds before” when it comes to championship fights. How crucial is going the distance in those last three fights, going through some tough situations when it comes to something like this for Wang? Is it just that there is no real substitute for the experience of it?

Barroco: Yes and no. You could train for it, but there’s nothing like actually doing it and being in there, under those circumstances: pressure, eyes, and having to fight those extra two rounds, and extra 10 minutes. It makes a difference, for sure.

Sometimes in the fights you go on autopilot, and most people’s autopilot is calibrated for three rounds. Some people can do it, adjust, and make it look easy, but other people, they go in there and just the fact that it’s a UFC fight, you watch their cardio get affected. There is something to be said for it; you can’t write it off, and I think it’s important to have the actual experience, but everybody who won their first world title probably didn’t fight many five-round fights up until that world title fight.