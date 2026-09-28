Coach Conversation | UFC 332: Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because, stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest to identify the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
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Ahead of this weekend’s clash for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title bout between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong, Xtreme Couture coach Eddie Barraco stopped by to break things down.
COACH CONVERSATION
Kyte: Coach, thanks for doing this again. Ready to dive in?
Barroco: Let’s do it.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: What’s the best trait of Natalia Silva, and what’s the best trait of Wang Cong?
Barroco: For me, I would say for Silva, she has speed and unpredictability, great movement, and then some statistics —her defensive awareness is really good: she only absorbs 2.36 significant strikes per minute and has a 66% significant strike defense, so I was like, ‘Okay; that’s pretty good numbers!’ I think she does a good job of layering her offense —mixing kicks, stance changes, mixing the grappling in, and then flows through it really well. She does have seven submission wins in her career, so if the striking isn’t going well, she has a legitimate chance of finishing it that way, and she’s got a great record and more experience. She’s on a 14-fight winning streak, 8-0 in the UFC coming off wins over (Jessica) Andrade, (Alexa) Grasso, and Rose (Namajunas).
Kyte: She’s one of those fighters where if she were fighting Valentina Shevchenko, people would be more excited because she’s been in position to fight for the title. I would argue she didn’t even need to beat Rose in order to get there, but it just worked out that she took a fight in there and kept her place.
Barroco: It silenced more critics, more naysayers.
Kyte: But people should be excited about her, people should be paying close attention, and this is a great opportunity for her to really shine. When you watch her, you see that she’s really good, and she’s only 29.
Barroco: I know! She’s got a lot going for her. Wang’s best traits? She has great boxing, volume —6.82 significant strikes per minute; that’s a substantial pace. She’s good at pressuring and forcing her opponents to deal with her opponents. The boxing is great, and she’s pretty durable, composed in there. Her last three fights went all three rounds, so that’s good to have gone through that going into this, and then she’s got a pretty decent height and reach advantage too, which will be important for her to keep it as a boxing range fight.
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Kyte: We always talk about “they haven’t gone five rounds before” when it comes to championship fights. How crucial is going the distance in those last three fights, going through some tough situations when it comes to something like this for Wang? Is it just that there is no real substitute for the experience of it?
Barroco: Yes and no. You could train for it, but there’s nothing like actually doing it and being in there, under those circumstances: pressure, eyes, and having to fight those extra two rounds, and extra 10 minutes. It makes a difference, for sure.
Sometimes in the fights you go on autopilot, and most people’s autopilot is calibrated for three rounds. Some people can do it, adjust, and make it look easy, but other people, they go in there and just the fact that it’s a UFC fight, you watch their cardio get affected. There is something to be said for it; you can’t write it off, and I think it’s important to have the actual experience, but everybody who won their first world title probably didn’t fight many five-round fights up until that world title fight.
Kyte: Well, that’s what I was gonna ask as the follow-up is that while having the experience of going 25 minutes anywhere is beneficial, but going 25 minutes in the UFC is a whole different kettle of fish because there is so much that goes into it, right? Having some experience with it is great, but having even just main event experience in the UFC is such an advantage. It’s why I’m surprised neither of these women, especially Silva, has had a main event prior to this, just because it’s so beneficial for eventually being in this situation.
Barroco: It’s a very difficult thing to do to line someone up for a main event before a title fight, but it’d be beneficial and nice to see.
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Kyte: When you’re looking at each of them from that perspective, is there one of them that has the style or the ability to translate their game over into a 25-minute fight better? I think it’s Silva because she’s more fluid and economical with her movements and striking, but what do you think?
Barroco: I agree; I think she’s more efficient in how she puts it all together, and the fact that she has a bit of a grappling advantage, there’s gonna be moments there where you can rest a little bit, whether it’s on the cage or established position on the ground. Kind of like Coach Follis used to say all the time, “You just cook the beans down there for a little bit.” Even if she is having a hard time with the five rounds, I think she’s going to have an easier time finding positions and spots in the fight to recover or rest or break it up.
Path to Victory
Kyte: What’s the best path to victory for each woman?
Barroco: For Silva, for me, it’s making Wang chase her around. She doesn’t need to go in there and beat her in a high-volume boxing match for five rounds; she just needs to keep changing the range and making Wang reset. If she can make her have to turn, catch up to her, reset her feet, restart her offence, I think that’ll be her path. And if she feels like she’s losing that striking race, she can change the race and turn it into a wrestling/grappling/jiu jitsu exchange.
Kyte: And for Wang Cong, it feels pretty straightforward.
Barroco: Don’t chase her around; cut the cage off because if you’re just following her, that’s what Silva wants.
Kyte: Find a way to hem her in and really make her pay for those moments where she doesn’t have exits.
Barroco: Exactly! Use your footwork and the geometry of the cage to remove Silva’s exits completely. If she can get her on that cage, she needs to attack when she’s got that back foot up against the cage. She doesn’t need to land one huge shot, but it’s all about keeping Silva from doing everything I talked about as her path to victory. That’s gonna be the route.
Kyte: There are a bunch of fighters that know, have learned that that is the way they’re winning a fight —cut off the cage, get them backed up, punish them for being on the fence. For somebody where it’s not necessarily their core approach, how do you drill that home and condition them to where that’s what they’re thinking about, focused on implementing in a moment like this? Is it just reps?
Barroco: Yeah, it’s just reps. You just have to do them over and over and over again in the gym, nonstop. Spar in a cage, have her sparring partners moving constantly.
Kyte: It’s funny —we lead the series with Sean Madden’s “fighting is simple, but it’s not easy” line…
Barroco: Very accurate statement!
Kyte: Because breaking it is simple —“this is all she needs to do” —but doing it is really difficult.
ATHLETE PROFILES: Natalia Silva | Wang Cong
Barroco: Yeah, doing it’s the hard part, especially when there is another human trying to keep you from doing it. I’ve said the same kind of thing plenty of times. There’s no mystery, no big secret to fighting —it is what it is, and we all know the different techniques —but it’s doing it that makes it difficult and so interesting to watch.
Kyte: Yeah, fights are usually fairly straightforward, cut and dry, but executing, however, especially at this level, is so difficult.
Barroco: For sure; 100 percent.
X Factor
Kyte: If there is an x-factor to this fight —something that could shift it one way or the other —what would it be?
Barroco: For Silva, it’s making Wang hesitate because Wang’s advantage is offensive volume. If Silva can make that volume a little harder to access with her ability to fight at different ranges, mix up her offense gets Wang thinking about what’s next instead of just being in her offensive zone. Then her combinations become less committed, then she’s a little more hesitant, and that’s what Silva wants.
For Wang, can the pressure survive Silva’s movement? Can she put the pressure on her, keep her in boxing range without fading into kick range or getting too close that she’s in grappling range —Coach Giff (James Gifford) always talks about it as A, B, and C range, and she wants to be at B range. We know she can be offensive and we talked about whether she can maintain that through a five-round fight and for a target that is continuously changing locations. If she can put her on the fence, the matchup changes drastically because she’ll be able to find her range easier and there will be less exits and angles for Silva. It’s hard to throw kicks off your back foot, especially on the cage.
You usually resort to kicking with your lead leg while you’re drifting back, so it’s not as effective power-wise, and you’re usually going to get cracked back.
Kyte: I’m a little interested to see how Wang looks, how she does making championship weight because she missed earlier in the year and it wasn’t like she was over by half a pound. I know she made weight last time against Tracy Cortez, but even then, it was 125.5 pounds.
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It’s never been a thing Silva has had an issue with, so I just wonder if that becomes a factor, especially over five rounds, with everything else we’ve talked about?
Barroco: A million percent! If you’re already struggling to cut weight, if it’s already tough for you, it’s definitely a factor.
Kyte: I think the size works for Wang in some spots, as you said, but what’s the impact on the other side when it comes to the weight cut and the extra two rounds? Especially if Natalia Silva kicks her in the body, which she’ll do.
Barroco: It’s for sure gonna be a factor, and Silva is definitely going to throw kicks. The weight cut makes a difference in a three-round fight, yet alone a five-round fight, and if you struggle, you’re gonna be more zapped as that fight goes on.
You start sweating, you start feeling like you did during the weight cut…
Kyte: You can answer this for me, I hope —I would imagine when you’re so used to going 15 minutes that your body gets conditioned to that and you start feeling like, “Okay, I’m towards the end of this; I can get through this,” but then there are two more rounds.
Barroco: Your body is smart, and it adapts as you get used to that, for sure. Makes you think about back in the days of Pride or K-1 when they had those sudden death rounds.
The fight is even, it’s over, you’ve laid it all on the line, and they’re like, “One more round!”
Kyte: “Keep going!”
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Barroco: It’s crazy.
Kyte: Yeah, I’m really interested to see how that plays into all this.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: If there is a point of curiosity for you, what would it be?
Barroco: I’m curious to see how Wang solves Silva’s second layer of movement.
We all know Silva moves; she’s gonna move, but the interesting part to me is what is Wang gonna do, or what adjustments is she going to make after that first movement. Silva kicks, Wang avoids it; what happens next? What does Silva do next, and what does Wang do next? I talk about it with my guys when I tell them, “I need you to be first and third.” We all know you want to be first, but I need you to be third too. Maybe they throw a counter, or maybe their second is just movement; now what do we do?
Go again! Even if it’s just a hard feint where you get them to stop or brace, it gives you room to move, get an angle, go again. For me, I’m so interested in that, and I guess it applies to both of them — that third in the movements is key. I think whoever figures that part out will be able to implement their game plan better.
Kyte: It's interesting because as we were talking about those stats earlier, Wang has the best striking differential in the division…
Barroco: That makes sense.
Kyte: It’s almost a seven-strike difference, which is a huge positive, but how much of that is in moments where she’s ahead? How much of that is pushing for a finish or she’s got someone hurt, or they’re just not throwing in response, versus she’s just that much more effective and high volume? In my head, she’s not a volume fighter, but the stats say otherwise, so I want to see how that plays out. And I think what you’re saying about being third and the idea of extending combinations is going to be really important here. Throw three, throw four because one and two is going to be hard to catch her with, I think. I think she needs to be super-active to win.
Barroco: She can’t rely on one or two punches, big shots here and there, because I don’t think you’re gonna find the target.
Kyte: I think people think of her as a big hitter, but while she had very good boxing, she’s not going out there and starching people.
Barroco: No.
Kyte: She’s clean, fundamentally sound, but it’s pressure as the backbone of everything.
Barroco: She’s gonna have to keep it up and keep it going.
Kyte: Should be fun.
Barroco: For sure.
Kyte: Thanks for jumping in.
Barroco: No problem.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.