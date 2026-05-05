Coach Conversation | Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

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That leans towards Khamzat, but we’ve seen Sean be able to slow fights down with the way he fights. I don’t know if he’ll be as successful against someone as Khamzat that has such a break-neck pace, but controlling the tempo is the key to winning fights.

Kyte: We’ll touch on the tempo part later for sure, because Sean has an ability to change those, right? He has moments where he says, “We’re gonna go” and he has moments where it’s as slow as possible and drives you insane.

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Madden: Exactly, and it’s a great trait of his. He has the ability to shift gears, and we haven’t seen that as much in someone like Khamzat, who is 100-percent all the time. We’ve seen that towards the end of some fights he’s struggled (to maintain his effort, output) because of that pace, but for Sean to have the ability to shift gears, go from second to fifth and back down to second, that’s something that comes with the experience he’s had fighting. Obviously, when he wants to turn it on like he did against “Fluffy” (Anthony Hernandez) in his last fight, he has that ability. Something that benefits him greatly are his gas tank and his conditioning. When you know you have a big tank, you know that you can push when you need to push, and he really weaponizes his conditioning when he wants to.

Kyte: And he’s never a guy that goes when it’s not the right time to go. That “Fluffy” fight is a perfect example because he was in third gear the whole way, but as soon as he hurt him, as soon as he saw the opening, he slammed it into fifth and got the finish. I think people forget because he’s had so many of these 25-minute fights where he can stay in that middle gear and beat you that people forget he has that fifth gear when he needs it or can go to it. When he gets you hurt, he can go and he can put you out because he’s so frequently been able to win these “death by a thousand cuts” fights and the narrative around him is that he doesn’t have power and he’s defensively minded and all that stuff. He can go when he needs to, for sure.