Coach Conversation | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

Chartier: I think there are two approaches. One, you do have to bring in some different looks with some people that are going to make you uncomfortable, with some people that are going to throw some wild stuff in practice while still being safe with it. You’ve got to bring in some wild strikers that throw spinning stuff and jumping stuff; guys that can mimic some of those attacks. They’re not gonna move just like him, but it’s gonna make you more prepared for it.

The second thing you’ve got to focus on is yourself and your basics. You’ve got to come out and be ready for the wild, crazy stuff early — the jumping stuff, the spinning stuff, the flying stuff. How do you do that? Good basics: hands up, chin down, stay long, move your feet. Ulberg is obviously a high level kickboxer, so you’ve got to get back to your defensive basics — circle away from the power, hands up, chin down, and always be defensively sound so that if something spinning does come, you’re at least in the right area to try to block it.

It’s all easier said than done, but those are the things I would focus on if I were preparing someone to fight a guy like this, but it’s a tough task.

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Kyte: It feels to me like — there’s not a recipe because the only guy that has beaten him in the UFC is Alex Pereira and he has crazy power — if you’re picking a style to face this guy, I would want it to be Carlos Ulberg; I would want it to be super-fundamental, super-technical, big and long where he’s got power, but he’s also comfortable point-fighting you. If I’m Ulberg — and this gets into Path to Victory — it’s I need to lead when I can and then like you said, be really defensively responsible to where if this has to be a the most low-key 50-45 where you’re protecting, but landing the better shots in a low-output fight, okay.