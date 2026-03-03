Coach Conversation | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with it being a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
Preview The Full UFC 326 Fight Card Here
Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 326 battle for the BMF title between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, Kyte connected with Denver-based striking coach Sean Madden of Easton Muay Thai and USA Muay Thai (and the man responsible for the above quote) to break things down.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: 10 years after they were just a pair of kids with championship ambitions in the featherweight division, these two are running it back for the BMF title as full-blown icons in the sport, so let’s dive in.
What’s the best trait of each fighter?
Madden: Let’s start with Max. I love Max. Best traits? Volume is obviously the first thing that I have to touch on; we know the records he holds on that side of things.
I don’t like using this necessarily as a positive trait, but for him, especially at ’55, it is his durability and his ability to withstand punishment. I think he’s a smart fighter and avoids punishment for the most part, but when he needs to take some risk and flirt with danger, he can. He’s a fighter that has not necessarily relied on that throughout his career — we see a lot of fighters who are durable and get labeled as such because they rely on that, but that’s not him.
WATCH: UFC 326 Embedded
He has it in his back pocket, and I think that’s really important. He’s one of the guys who uses it when he needs it and puts it away when he’s done; it’s not his first line of offense or defense.
Kyte: Right.
Madden: As a striking coach, I love his ability to use both sides and all of his weapons. He can switch hit — he can punch well, he can kick well, he can knee well, he can elbow well; I really enjoy that. I think he has a pretty holistic and complete striking game.
I love that, and for me, he’s such a treat to watch.
Kyte: I couldn’t agree more. What about for Oliveira?
Madden: For Charles, I think his best trait — and I want to say this in a positive way — but his ability to create chaos and capitalize on chaos in those moments, whether it’s in a striking exchange in mid-range or in a scramble on the ground, he is one of the best in the UFC at that. He thrives off that chaos and intentionally creates chaotic situations.
He’s not afraid of the damage or getting dropped because he’s still an absolute threat off his back, even if he’s rocked. That to me is really impressive. There is so much pressure, so much risk to not lose fights, but Charles is just the epitome of a fighter, with the Chute Boxe style.
Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+
But yeah, it’s the chaos, and the ability to thrive in those situations is really impressive to me. Has he lost fights? Of course, but it’s also gotten him to where he is today as one of the most recognizable people in that division, and I think there is something to be said for that.
Kyte: I need your thoughts on this as a striking coach: as someone on the outside looking in for the last 15 years covering the sport, I think if I were a coach that had a brand new fighter that I’m trying to mold, I don’t think there are too many people on the list of “pattern yourself after this guy” than Max Holloway when it comes to striking styles and knowing how to maximize their offensive weapons.
He feels to me he’s in a very select group where he’s got all the elements you want, even if there isn’t one-punch power. He’s probably in the top five, top three guys in terms of striking in the UFC.
Madden: For MMA striking, I would agree with, and something to your point too, is credit to his coaches for not making him something he’s not. He’s not a power puncher and they never, ever tried to turn him into that. They capitalized on his body type, on his strengths and what he was given, and they made him better.
That body type is largely going to lend itself to being a higher output fighter.
Kyte: They also took away pieces that needed to be taken away too. He did a lot more jumping and spinning early in his career.
Madden: They shaved it down, and that says a lot about his coaching staff.
And look: okay, he doesn’t have the knockout power that some people would want, but he has made such a phenomenal career out of the gifts he has a striker, and I agree with you: if I’m bringing up a new fighter in the gym, his name is on that short list of film study that I want you watching all the time.
Kyte: With Charles, I agree with you on the chaos part — for some guys, it’s uncanny how they’re able to thrive in those moments; the Michael Chandler fight is still the one for me where that comes through the most.
He was out. He was four shots from being done, and went (exhales) and then went out and finished him straight away in the second.
Madden: That’s the perfect example.
Kyte: Is there — if you’re Diego Lima in that corner and you’ve been working with him for so long and he’s started to show a little less ability to thrive in those spots, is there a feeling of “Hey Charles, can we take 10 percent of the chaos away? Can we just get into the grappling a little quicker?”
Madden: (laughs)
Kyte: If you’re in that corner, is there a desire to say, “Can we trade 10-15 percent of the chaos for 10-15 percent more smart grappling, smart entries?” Or does that just screw up the fighter that he is?
Madden: That’s such a smart point, such a good question, and yes, it does screw up the fighter that he is.
That would be my opinion, but for a lot of people that might be a hot take because the goal is not to put our fighters at risk, but when you have someone that has built their identity around that and has his highest level of confidence in those moments, the second you start saying that, the second you start putting something in their brain that says, “Maybe I don’t believe in you as much as I used to,” that seed of doubt exists in their mind too or the trust between fighter and coach can start to change a little.
Kyte: And it can just lessen who they are, lessen what they’re capable of because — and Rory MacDonald will forever be my example of this because he was someone, where before he got to Tristar, it was a little unpolished, a little chaotic, but he had that ability to create chaos and live in it.
Then it was sanded down, and fundamentals, and he was still really good, but it felt like something was missing. We were missing the thing where he could just hit that chaos button and thrive, and it made him a slightly lesser fighter.
Madden: Exactly, and that’s a whole separate conversation, but I do think as a good coach, there are ways that you can train a fighter, tactically — have them do certain drills, put certain things in place for a fight and still get the result we talked about without diminishing the confidence. That’s up to Diego to do that and have Charles keep that confidence, where the belief is still there, but he’s trained him in a way that you can put patterns in place where you can be safer in the fight.
Kyte: Right. “If we get to here and we’ve landed this, let’s think about doing these things instead of these other things.”
Madden: Exactly. Will that happen? We’ll find out. That’s a very difficult process to try to transform someone in the twilight of their career. If that comes out, I will give him a standing ovation.
Can it be done? For sure, but it’s a very tall task.
Path to Victory
Kyte: What the path to victory for each guy here? How does each guy get it done?
Madden: We’ve had so many of these conversations, and I love them. I’ll revisit my old notes, and we always end up in two or three different boxes, and that’s about it, but at the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.
“He’s a grappler; he’s a striker. He needs to cut the cage; he needs to get off the cage.”
Kyte: Yeah, there are not a ton of big, over-the-top elements or boxes that can be ticked.
Madden: This is all fighting comes down to, and the people that try to over-talk it and over-complicate it — fighting is simple, but it’s not easy, and good coaches can distill it down to being simple and say it in as few words as possible and get their athletes to do it.
Kyte: I’m taking “fighting is simple, but it’s not easy” and making that the new opening line of this series because that’s exactly what we’re doing here, is trying to explain the “not easy” parts, while still accepting and acknowledging that at its core, it’s pretty simple.
But the reason we have these conversations, the reason these are important, is because there is nuance in the simplicity and we have to pull those things apart a little for people to maybe understand things a little better.
Madden: That’s it, man; 100 percent.
So when we talk about this fight, the longer the fight goes, the more it favors Max in my opinion, and the shorter the fight goes, the more chaos there is in the first two rounds, the more it favors Charles.
When we go back and look at the fight with Max and Ilia (Topuria), before Max got knocked out, Ilia took him down against the fence. The way I look at the fence in MMA now is that it’s a death trap, largely; there are some people that can operate well on the fence, but there are a lot of people that still don’t understand their distance from the fence, where it is, how to get away from it.
Kyte: It just stops you, limits you so much.
Madden: You’re fighting in an alley now, and the odds for the other person go up now, especially for someone that is an agent of chaos like Charles Oliveira. He has exchanges there, his clinch ability there, and the takedown is there too, and I trust Charles will probably be the bigger guy on fight night and he’ll probably use that strength to his advantage.
Charles needs to cut the cage, and he needs to start this fight with chaos right off the bat, not allow Max to dictate the range and the tempo in the first two rounds. If that happens, I favor Charles.
For Max, the longer the fight goes, the better it is for him. I say it a lot that fighting in the middle of the cage, fighting downhill, is way better than fighting uphill, which is your back against the fence. The longer the fight goes, the bigger the cage gets for Max — the more space he has, the more he can move his feet.
Kyte: Because Oliveira has to start coming forward in a more direct, urgent manner?
Madden: Yes.
The cage will feel small early, the angles will be tighter, the margins for error are much smaller. (Max) needs to put on his tempo early on, fight Charles in the middle of the cage, and if we get passed that 10-minute mark and Max is there still, I see the margin of this fight getting wider and wider for Max.
Kyte: I agree, and again, it goes to the “simple, but not easy” — I think we’ll know in the first five minutes how this fight is going to play out. If we get through a round, we’re gonna know what the fight is going to look like.
Preview's Sunday's Zuffa Boxing Championship Card
I think Max has more ways to win — we’ve seen Charles get hurt, we know Max can hurt people. I think there are multiple ways for him to get finishes because he has a great guillotine, he has all the striking tools that he can finish you there, plus he can go out there and win a decision by out-striking him over five rounds.
I think Charles needs to have that chaotic finish — he’s probably not gonna win a decision against Max Holloway — and I think we’re going to know within five minutes if Charles is gonna get a win or not.
Madden: I agree. And if we want to take it a step further, as a striking coach, we can definitely talk about specific tactics.
I love Max’s jab — he has such a potent jab because of the volume and accuracy of it and it’s something that I would be leaning heavily on in this fight early, to establish that range. Personally — and we can talk about this a little later too — but I’m not kicking as much as he normally does because he’s facing a guy like Charles who can catch kicks and run you to the fence, who can just sit down with it.
Should you still kick? 100 percent because the more weapons you can mix in, the better your jab will be ultimately…
Kyte: But be judicious with it and be selective when it comes to targets.
Madden: Has to be the right timing, has to be the right targets. It’s a left high kick from southpaw that is glancing off the glove and the shoulder, and is not so low that it’s near Charles’ waistline that he can grab it and run Max to the fence.
Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+
I think intercepting elbows are a great option for Max. He loves his elbows and when Charles starts to blitz when Max is closer to the fence, he can use his elbows, but he has to be mindful of getting frames back in so this doesn’t become a clinch exchange along the fence.
And for Charles, he has to cut the cage. I think I tweet this every week: it’s 2026, and we’re still watching title fights where one person cannot cut the cage. That’s where these are coming from (points to grey hairs in beard), is watching people in the UFC who can’t cut the cage is producing grey hairs in my beard; it blows my mind.
Is Charles the best at cutting the cage? No, he does have pressure and if he used throwaway strikes to get Max moving in a certain direction, and then really committed to the attack after that, he can get him to the fence.
Again, we saw in the fight between Ilia and Max: Ilia shot from the black line and was able to put Max on the fence and take him down from there. Charles did the same thing to (Mateusz) Gamrot; it’s just that bulldozer where “I’m gonna run into you until you hit the fence, and I’m gonna take you down from there.”
When people have that ability — and not everyone can do it — and you can blast into someone like that, shoot from the black line, your odds of taking someone down go way up because people don’t have to be one step away from the fence in order for you to take them down; you just did it five feet away from the fence.
So throwaway strikes that steer Max in a certain direction and then using that to funnel him to the fence. He has the ability to shoot from farther out, and I think that will be helpful for Charles. I’m torn whether he should kick a bunch because we’ve seen people try to do it to Max and it doesn’t really have that much of an effect.
Kyte: Yeah, he just soldiers on, even if it is beat up. He did 15 rounds with Volk.
Madden: And he hammered that thing, was the first one to really do it to Max, and that all goes to the durability thing we talked about earlier: it’s not just your chin that is durable; it’s your whole body. So maybe kicking a bit higher for Charles, because when you kick higher, kick the guard, it’s hard for people to block them, so then you get under and force your way in from there.
Kyte: To me, the thing with the calf kicks specifically is where him not being a power guy is important too because we often talk about it as a “take some of that power away” thing where they can’t plant on that front foot as much, can’t generate as much power, but he’s not looking to sit down and throw those big bombs; he just wants to move and touch and be precise.
It’ll slow him down a little, you’re gonna land, build up some points in the eyes of the judges, but it’s not the same as when someone is dying to get a huge right hand out there, and you take their base out, they don’t have as much on it.
Madden: Exactly. It’s such an interesting point and it will come into my Coaching Curiosity here in a bit.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Let’s just get into it.
Madden: It’s the kicking game for both. I think they both have a good kicking, knee game, and obviously I’m a fan of that as a Muay Thai coach, so I’ll be paying attention to the targets that Max is attacking with his kicks, the technique he’s using to throw his kicks. And on the other side, is Charles gonna attack the calf? Does he have a different technique that is gonna produce a different result? Is he gonna use other kicks, the knees up the center line that he really loves?
His jumping scissor knee as Max gets close to the fence to back him up — either to use that into a clinch entry or to take him down — is really interesting to me, so for both, the kicking game is what I’m most curious about in this one.
Kyte: Is there one particular shot for each guy that you think can be particularly effective?
Madden: I think the knee for Charles can be effective, and not in the way — sometimes people think with a grappler, faking the takedown to get an over-reaction and then kneeing, but man, when people use the jump knee correctly — especially when the opponent is backing into the fence — I really love that as a way to work into takedowns.
Kyte: You just close the distance so quickly and puts your opponent in a clear defensive posture where…
Madden: It’s something you have to respect.
Kyte: “I can’t get hit with this, so I have to defend it” and the other guy is thinking, “I’m just trying to get from A to B as quickly as possible because you’re stuck protecting against the knee and I’m on your hips, and then it’s game over.”
Madden: Exactly. I love that technique, and I think Charles does a good job with it. I’ll be interested to see if he backs Max to the fence and if that’s something he uses to initiate takedowns there.
For Max, we talked about the spinning earlier and against (Justin) Gaethje, he had the spinning kick at the end of the first round that changed the fight, changed Gaethje’s breathing, and his tactics. Now, do you want to spin a lot against someone that is maybe the last person on the UFC roster that you want on your back? We’ll see.
Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+
Kyte: Yeah — that’s a “you guys go ahead and make that decision” situation. I’m just gonna sit here thinking about it and see what you decide.
Madden: Mileage may vary on that. If I’m in the corner, I would recommend avoiding those, but Max is gonna do Max, and it’s hard to argue against that because it’s who he is, and you see the impact it had against Gaethje.
Kyte: It’s all about moderation, and we talk about it all the time. You can’t get predictable with it, can’t show patterns because then we get into the Valentina Shevchenko against Alexa Grasso thing with the spinning kick or Jean Silva against Diego Lopes with the spinning elbow, where the other person has scouted it, now they’ve seen it in real time a few times and they’re waiting on it.
Madden: That’s it, man.
X Factor
Kyte: Okay, so what’s the x-factor here?
Madden: For Max, it’s the weight class. At ’55, he’s a different fighter, and he is the argument for cutting less weight and going up to a more sustainable weight class. To me, a big part of him being a favorite in this fight is that it’s taking place at 155 pounds. I think Charles will be a little bigger, but don’t think it’s going to factor in too much.
For Charles, it’s just can he take Max down? As soon as Max steps outside of that black line, this fight can change. Charles can shoot in the open too — I can’t discredit that; he has that ability too, I just think he has a higher ability finish against the fence like most everyone does. His ability to cut the cage and close the distance is the x-factor for him, and he’s got five rounds to do it.
That can be a good thing and it can be a bad thing depending on how the first couple rounds go, but Charles is one of those guys where if he gets you down one time, that’s sometimes all he needs.
Kyte: I’m gonna be a broken record here because it’s always the same for me with these older fighters, these people that have been through wars that we’ve seen knocked out — it’s just how well he’s able to withstand the shots because they’re coming in droves from Max.
Not even just the chin, but even just a general “Where are you at?” He looked so great against Gamrot — no notes — but that’s Gamrot on short notice, a guy that is happy to come out and grapple with you.
Madden: In Brazil…
Kyte: Everything is lined up in your favor. But the last couple guys he’s faced that can crack a little, Ilia got him and Michael Chandler hurt him, and Chandler hasn’t been effective in the UFC, but he dropped Charles.
He’s 36 now and while everyone is going down from those shots from Ilia — that’s not a Charles thing — but we also knew going in that exactly what did happen had a very high percentage chance of happening.
Madden: Charles gets hit a lot — he gets hit a lot — and now you’re going against a guy that doesn’t have one-punch knockout power the same way as some of these other guys, but he’s gonna hit you a lot.
Kyte: He’s got enough power, plus all the technique, and if you give him that opportunity, he can put you down, so are you gonna hold up?
Madden: Age has to be discussed in this matchup. Age is part of the equation — and mileage.
Kyte: I don’t think 36 for Charles and 34 for Max is old in and of itself — there are still some years where you can thrive, but now we’re starting to get into matchup-dependent, style-dependent, really picking your spots.
I wanna see when the first good shot lands and how he responds.
Madden: That’s it, and the best part is, we’re gonna find out. This is what we love about this: we’re gonna find out.
Kyte: I can’t wait. Thanks for this, brother!
Madden: Always. Thank you.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.