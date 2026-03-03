Coach Conversation | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When people have that ability — and not everyone can do it — and you can blast into someone like that, shoot from the black line, your odds of taking someone down go way up because people don’t have to be one step away from the fence in order for you to take them down; you just did it five feet away from the fence.

So throwaway strikes that steer Max in a certain direction and then using that to funnel him to the fence. He has the ability to shoot from farther out, and I think that will be helpful for Charles. I’m torn whether he should kick a bunch because we’ve seen people try to do it to Max and it doesn’t really have that much of an effect.

Kyte: Yeah, he just soldiers on, even if it is beat up. He did 15 rounds with Volk.

Madden: And he hammered that thing, was the first one to really do it to Max, and that all goes to the durability thing we talked about earlier: it’s not just your chin that is durable; it’s your whole body. So maybe kicking a bit higher for Charles, because when you kick higher, kick the guard, it’s hard for people to block them, so then you get under and force your way in from there.

Kyte: To me, the thing with the calf kicks specifically is where him not being a power guy is important too because we often talk about it as a “take some of that power away” thing where they can’t plant on that front foot as much, can’t generate as much power, but he’s not looking to sit down and throw those big bombs; he just wants to move and touch and be precise.

It’ll slow him down a little, you’re gonna land, build up some points in the eyes of the judges, but it’s not the same as when someone is dying to get a huge right hand out there, and you take their base out, they don’t have as much on it.