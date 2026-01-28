Coach Conversation | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Before Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes share the Octagon for a second time with the UFC featherweight title hanging in the balance, Tyson Chartier, head coach of the New England Cartel, drops in to break down the UFC 325 main event.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: All right Coach, it’s time to get into it. UFC 325, featherweight title on the line — what’s the best trait of Alexander Volkanovski and what the best trait of Diego Lopes?

Chartier: For Volkanovski, I think you have to bring up his experience and his body of work. He’s been in there with literally the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport right now. He’s well rounded, but it’s really hard to ignore his experience and his resume.

For Lopes, it’s hard to ignore his ground game. He’s looking better on the feet, but he’s a great grappler. He’s turning into a great MMA fighter, but I think his standup is getting better because people are staying away from the takedowns, and his grappling is so good.