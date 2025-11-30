Coach Conversation | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 323 bantamweight championship main event, Kyte connected with Denver-based striking coach Sean Madden to breakdown the matchup between titleholder Merab Dvalishvili and challenger Petr Yan.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Alright Coach, it’s time to get into it. Bantamweight title fight — what’s the best trait of Merab Dvalishvili and what’s the best trait of Petr Yan?

Madden: For Merab — this is fourth fight of the year?

Kyte: Yeah.

Madden: That’s insane, but we’ll talk about that later because that’s definitely something to discuss in terms of this fight and it could go both ways.

His pace and his conditioning are always going to be the first things we talk about when it comes to his best traits because that’s what separate him from the pack, even in a division as crowded and stacked at 135. He’s still putting himself a mile ahead of these guys with his pace.

I made this post on X the other day kind of half-joking, but half not talking about the three things you need be elite in MMA today and Merab has two of the three and he’s improving on the third. The first one is durability — not only in each fight, but how many times you can fight in a year, how your body holds up to weight cuts — and Merab is extremely durable and in a sport like this, that is really important and he has that in spades.

The next one I had on there is confidence: unrelenting self-belief, bordering on delusion. Merab has that belief — he had it before he was champion and I believe it’s amplified now that he is champion and he’s done the work, and that’s a really powerful tool.