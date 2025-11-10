Coach Conversation | VeChain UFC 322: Shevchenko vs Zhang

Ahead of the captivating flyweight title fight at VeChain UFC 322 between two-time champ Valentina Shevchenko and two-time strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili, Kyte reached out to New England Cartel head man Tyson Chartier to discuss the matchup and what fans might be able to expect when these two legends share the Octagon on Saturday.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Okay, dude —let’s do this. What’s the best trait of Valentina Shevchenko?

Chartier: She is so well-rounded, but on top of that, I don’t know that there is a better counter-striker in the sport. She’s so good, just waiting: she stands there with a good high guard, taps her front foot, and if you come in, you’re getting hurt.

She’s well-rounded on top of that, but the fact that she’s such a good counter-striker stands out even more. She lulls people into attacking and then rips them apart, and it always impresses me.

Kyte: And what about the challenger?

Chartier: For Weili, it’s her aggression, her pressure, and her physicality that have always stood out. She always seems so much stronger; she’s so much more physically dominant than her opponents.