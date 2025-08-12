Coach Conversation | UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

He took Whittaker down in 30 seconds, or was on his waist wrestling in 30 seconds, and Whittaker was never able to recover, couldn’t get free. He’s so strong, his control is so good, and once he’s connected to you, he’s working — moving you around, looking to get hooks in, get to your back, landing little shots, little knees to the thigh — and you’re just stuck there trying to deal with it as soon as the fight starts.

Kyte: If you’re Dricus or you’re in his corner, and you know this is coming, you know you’re going to have to deal with this, what do you tell him?

Nicksick: First is you have to try to be offensive, but not rush — you have to try to make Khamzat go backwards, but you can’t be wild because he’ll just shoot underneath.

But in terms of dealing with getting taken down, him getting into the wrestling, you have to just be really tight with your defense, and be technical in how you deal with things.

Kyte: It feels like one of those spots — and I shout this at my TV all the time watching fights, as if I know what I’m talking about — where you can’t worry about offense at all; it has to just be stuff the head, keep a strong base if he’s in trying to take you down along the fence, and when he gets you down, keep the chin tucked, deal with the hooks, and just two-on-one, baseball bat, make sure you don’t get mauled.

Nicksick: Yep, and that’s easier said than done, right, but that’s what you have to do because his pressure is too good, his chain wrestling is too good.