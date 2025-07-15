Coach Conversation | Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3

Kyte: Always good to sit down with you for one of these; it’s been too long, so let’s get into it — what’s the best trait of Max Holloway and what’s the best trait of Dustin Poirier?

Madden: First things first — we gotta give both of these guys their flowers; I love them both so much.

Both of them are the essence of what a fighter is; they should be studied and looked up to for many years to come by up-and-coming fighters — for their technical ability, of course, but man, just the heart and what these guys represent in the cage. They are both “fighter’s fighters” and everything they’ve been through in their careers is f****** incredible.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 318 | UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319

I really respect these guys and I tip my cap to both of them and look up to them a ton.

Kyte: 61 combined UFC appearances, fought each other twice already, and have fought amongst the strongest, toughest “strength of schedule” slates of anyone in UFC history.

Madden: It’s insane! It’s a Murderer’s Row, for years, and still to this day.