Coach Conversation | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Kyte: The lightweight title is vacant, and the next person to hold the belt will either be former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria or previous titleholder Charles Oliveira.

What’s the best trait of each fighter?

Marshall: Are we talking physical trait or any trait; what do you want?

Kyte: Anything.

Marshall: For Topuria, it’s his confidence; he just believes so much, in my opinion. Charles? He’s got a lot of belief — I don’t think it’s belief like Topuria has right now because he’s got some Ls in there, and it’s hard when you have an L — but Charles is very durable.

We’ll see how that’s gonna play out in this fight because there ain’t nobody more durable that Max Holloway and we saw how that went.