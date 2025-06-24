Coach Conversation | Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France

Kyte: I’m excited for this one — Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France for the flyweight title.

What’s the best trait of each man?

Chartier: For Pantoja, obviously it’s his grappling. He doesn’t have bad striking, by any means, but he’s a world-class grappler. And with Kai Kara-France, it’s his striking.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 317 | UFC Nashville

This is a classic “striking versus grappling” matchup, to make it simple. One guy has good hands and the other has good jiu jitsu.

Kyte: How difficult is it to coach somebody with big power? From my perspective — outside looking in, never been in there, never been in a corner — I can see how you fall in love with the power and just keep hunting for it; I’m thinking Joe Pyfer against Kelvin Gastelum very recently.

Is there a way to coach that out of somebody or how do you drive home that it needs to be more than looking for one?