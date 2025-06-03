Coach Conversation | UFC 316: Peña vs Harrison

Can it be done? Definitely, if there is a huge emphasis from her team and her coaching staff on doing the right drills, putting herself in those positions, drilling it over and over and over again in camp will certainly increase the likelihood of her doing it in the fight. I don’t know what type of fighter she is in terms of her ability to implement new things from camp into the fight, but if she can — even a shred of it — it will certainly help her out.

I think it’s easier to learn something new that isn’t trying to counter your opponent’s biggest strength, if that makes sense. So if you’re fighting Harrison thinking you’re going to work all camp to come out a better grappler, it’s not likely to happen, but it’s also going to prompt you to probably try to do it more in the fight, because you’re doing it all camp.

Adding some footwork stuff in and getting off-line after combos? You can do that. Pad-holders can implement that. They could be doing drills over and over; Nicksick and I are big on drills to implement that kind of stuff in terms of footwork and movement and angles because it doesn’t necessarily always happen in sparring.

But if you take all that into sparring, you’re usually more likely to take some of that and implement it into the fight.

Kyte: It’s gonna be an interesting one.

Barraco: Oh yeah!