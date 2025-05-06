Coach Conversation | Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot

Kyte: You go through and it’s not just the early fights where she was blowing people out either. She was putting up those numbers against Mayra Bueno Silva too. She’s putting them up against everyone she’s fought.

She’s just coming with a lot.

Barraco: Looking at her stats is crazy. She’s doing it all.

View Manon Fiorot's Athlete Profile Page

Kyte: The other thing for me, and I hate being this guy, but it’s just one of those things: Valentina turned 37 a couple months ago, and she’s been able to get away with it because Alexa made the absolute most of that first fight, had the situation read and capitalized, but she got a gift in the second fight with the draw, and then had nothing for her in the third fight, and I think that has allowed us to kind of forget that these have been four fights now for Shevchenko where it hasn’t been the same Shevchenko we’re used to.

And I just wonder is she 90 percent of who she was at her peak? 85 percent? Maybe that’s still enough to win and her 85 percent is better than everyone else, but Fiorot feels like a real good test of that.

Barraco: 100 percent. Age makes a difference; we see it time and time again where they’re fine, they’re fine, they’re fine, and then all of a sudden they don’t look great.