Coach Conversation | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

In advance of Saturday’s UFC 315 welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad and challenger Jack Della Maddalena, Kyte called up on Tyson Chartier, head coach of the New England Cartel, to offer up his insights into how this weekend’s main event could play out.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Okay — what’s the best trait of Belal Muhammad and what’s the best trait of Jack Della Maddalena?

Order UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Chartier: For Belal, it’s his commitment to his style.

He goes in there, you know what he’s gonna do — I don’t want to call him a one-trick pony, but you know what he’s gonna do, and he’s so committed to doing it, and he dares you to stop him. The confidence he has in what he brings to the table is second-to-none, and I think that’s what he brings.

With Jack, it’s his boxing, which means on paper, this is a classic “striker versus grappler” matchup.