Coach Conversation | UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev

Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Show strikes up the middle, get your jab going, get some knees going so that it makes Ankalaeva little hesitant to shoot, so that he’s shooting off his heels, so that he’s shooting in a reactive way.

It’s that and then drag it into deep water. Either get him out of there easy and quick — which is always a possibility with “Poatan,” which he’s always looking to do — but don’t mind it going into deep water either.

Kyte: With Ankalaev, I agree that it’s “get him on the ground” because that neutralizes so many weapons. We think of him as this lights out wrestler because his name is Ankalaev and he’s from Dagestan…

Marshall: But that’s not who he is.

Kyte: That’s not who he is at all. When that’s your best path to victory, how do you go out and implement the thing that is kind of Option B most of the time? How do you switch from Option A — which is that he wants to be in space, use his kicks, use his range; where wrestling can be a secondary option — to “I just need to wrestle from the jump and I need to be really good at it,” or is that not possible?

Marshall: I don’t think it’s happening. That’s what he needs to do, but he’s not gonna do it because there is too much ego in fighters.