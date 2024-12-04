Coach Conversation | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Marshall: And I wanted to get into that because, in particular, the knees coming up the middle — whether to the body or the head — is the way you deter someone from shooting, which is what is going to be Pantoja’s path to victory here, to look to get Asakura down.

And look, Pantoja is probably good enough to submit him, but it’s going to be about — I was listening to Demetrious Johnson talk about this: it’s going to be about the dart; it’s going to be about the space in between them. Who is going to be able to control the distance in terms of whether Pantoja can close it skillfully on the way in without getting killed or whether Asakura can land the strike.

He doesn’t even have to land the strike — can he deter Pantoja enough from fully committing to his shots because he’s very worried about the entry.

Kyte: Show him the weapons enough times, come close with them enough that he thinks, “Maybe not. Maybe I’ll go one out of every two or three times.”

Marshall: Just make him hesitant. If he’s setting up to shoot and Asakura shows the knee up the middle or a front kick up the middle, and Pantoja is like, “Damn, now I have to reset again.” Every time he makes Pantoja reset is going to be an opportunity for him to close the space with a strike, as he’s looking to do.

Kyte: So for Asakura, as simple as it sounds, the path to victory is keep it standing, keep it at range because shot-for-shot, as good as Pantoja is on the feet, skill-wise, technically, Asakura is better.