Coach Conversation | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

As Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic get set to face off with the heavyweight championship hanging in the balance this weekend, Kyte caught up with Xtreme Couture leader Eric Nicksick to break down the matchup between the current and former champion on four key points of interest.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: All right — what’s the best trait of each of these guys?

Nicksick: For Jon, obviously, I think it’s his Fight IQ — that’s definitely gonna be No. 1, but the way that he’s able to apply different arts to the game plan; I think that’s what makes him the most intriguing fighter ever. He can beat you in any facet of the game and do it very, very well.

He has an ego about him too, where if you watch the Cormier fight — ‘“Oh, you’re the best wrestler? Okay, I’ll take your *** down. Gustafsson, you’re the best striker? I’m gonna out-strike you.” There is an edge and an aura to him where he likes to beat his opponent at their best attribute, and that’s what makes him freakin’ amazing.

I think in this particular fight, I think the attribute for him is his length — keeping this fight long and at a pace that favors him. I think he’s the ultimate puppet master in the way that he fights — he gets you into his style of fight, he controls that pace, and that’s where I think a lot of guys have problems with him because they get snake-charmed.