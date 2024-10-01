Coach Conversation UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

This video is not available in your country

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Khalil is a really good, classic lefty too. Throws a lot of left side weapons, so I wanna see how he deals with a classic southpaw, in particular that kick, so I’m gonna be paying attention to that on the Alex front.

Kyte: This is his first main event, never mind title fight and pay-per-view and all that stuff, so how does he deal with it? That part, I’m 100 percent with you.

The lights are bright, everything you’ve been working for is right here — how do you do?

Madden: This is not a platform we’ve seen him on yet and we have to find out how he performs at this level. This is really what separates stars from the contenders, is can you perform at this level?

Kyte: These chances are so rare, so can you do it?

Madden: There is a difference between being in a title fight and winning a title fight.

Kyte: And we know what Alex is like in title fights, for the most part. I think he’s wired for this, maybe better than anyone else right now.

It’s weird because a fight like this, I keep thinking, “I’d love to see it get to the third round; see it tied up one-one heading into the third” so we can how all this stuff we’ve talked about plays out, but if it ends in 15 seconds I wouldn’t be surprised, on either side.

Madden: There is a lot of heat coming on both sides.

Exactly what you said. The only thing I worry about a little is that we’re not gonna get to see enough of it.

Kyte: We’re never gonna get the “Alex Pereira vs. Southpaws” answer, and in a way, that’s the answer. We may never find out if some southpaw can give Alex Pereira serious problems because it’s never going to go that far.

Madden: Yeah, that’s probably what’s gonna happen. I don’t need five rounds of this, but I’d love to see three, and we’re gonna most likely get two or less, probably, and that’s something we have to accept.