COACH CONVERSATION UFC 307: PENNINGTON VS PEÑA

Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?

Barraco: I think this one is gonna come down to a lot of the mental side of things. Both fighters are resilient, so I think the mental game is gonna be crucial.

If one can stay composed under pressure, it will give them the ability to capitalize on mistakes from the other, right? And Fight IQ, which is part of the mental side of it, as well. Both fighters will need to adapt those strategies as the fight progresses and make those in-fight adjustments to have the edge.

For me, I think the X factor is going to be both who comes in in the best shape, and who is able to stay in there mentally because I think as the fight goes on, whoever is in there mentally and whoever is in there physically will be able to make those in-fight adjustments, and I think that’s going to give a good edge to whoever that is.

Kyte: Is there one you think has the better Fight IQ? Is there one that has shown a better ability to adjust or even to avoid making mistakes?

Barraco: I don’t know if I would say, “This one absolutely over the other” or think that it’s a care where with either one it’s “this is your only path to victory.”

That’s why I lean more into the mental aspect of the fight, and maybe that layoff plays a huge part of that.

Takedown opportunities are going to be crucial for Pena, especially if she finds herself fighting at that altitude and not feeling so great. Obviously I don’t know what they did in her camp and what they did to prepare for the altitude, but I think the wrestling could be her way to slow that down because I think Pennington being able to push that pace, stay at range, avoid those takedowns, it could be a huge help for her as far as being able to keep the fight where she wants it.

But it’s all a matter of how we’re doing off the layoff and how we feel going into this fight.

Kyte: I’m going to be really interested to see how much or how little Rocky decides to engage with Pena verbally, because we know she’s gonna come in talking junk from the first second she touches down in Utah and the first time they see each other.

I’m sure they’re going to do a press conference, and I’m very curious to see how much Raquel engages with it or just leaves it be. I know they have long history from when they were both on The Ultimate Fighter, so it’s going to be interesting to me to see whether she feeds into that or not?

I think Pena feeds off that stuff. I think she’s one of those athletes like Michael Bisping where she has to make it personal, has to make it contentious, and it fuels her. Like Bisping could pick a fight with me and we don’t know each other, and he’ll find a way to make it personal somehow. I think Pena is the same way, so I wanna see if “Rocky” gets shaken by it and is sucked in or is just like, “Whatever!”

Barraco: I totally agree and I completely agree that she’s gonna come out fired up.

