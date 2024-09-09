Coach Conversation | UFC 306: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 3

I had Shevchenko losing the Santos fight. It was very close and it’s almost like she got penalized for having too much back control, like ‘Oh, she didn’t punch her from the back, so she loses that round.’

I thought Santos won that fight, and if you look at it like that, she kind of lost the Santos fight, she was doing well in the first Grasso fight and then got caught, and then the last fight, was still a close fight; it wasn’t a typical Shevchenko performance.

So you wonder is there a decline? Is she going in the other direction? It looked like she was getting better and better and better, and then she wasn’t. So you wonder if this was the start of the decline where we’re gonna look back in a couple years and think, “That was a quick decline; that’s when it started.”

I feel like she’s fighting great fighters — Grasso is good, Santos is good — and styles make fights, but I feel like if she loses this fight definitively, that’s what everyone will say: “She’s over the hill now, she’s on the decline; there’s a new queen of the division.”

Kyte: The thing that has been surprising to me with it is that in both of these fights, there have been bad mistakes — poor execution mistakes.

In the first fight, it’s the spinning back kick and Alexa pounces. It didn’t look as quick or as smooth as it normally does, Grasso read it, they had been preparing for it, and away we go. In the second fight, I thought she won the fight — the 10-8 in the fifth is crazy — but she still makes that mistake with 90 seconds left where she’s almost got a head-and-arm standing, and Grasso slips to her back and looks to finish her from there.

At the height of it, she wasn’t making those mistakes; it was just smash, smash, smash, smash, smash. So I wonder if the slippage is the tell that — I don’t think she’s washed by any stretch, but I think she’s coming back to the field a little bit, which is to be expected when you’re 36 and have close to 100 fights under your belt.

It just piles up.

Chartier: They have an interesting camp too where they just travel around and dip their toe in different gyms.

Kyte: Yeah, I don’t think you have to train with the absolute best to be the best, but I’d like you to be getting looks from people that are giving you the business in the gym. To just be bouncing around to different spots where you’re — I know there aren’t many bigger fish than her, but I wonder if she’d benefit from consistently working with some better people.

Path to Victory for Each Fighter