COACH CONVERSATION UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA

When you talk about erratic motion, he reminds me a lot of Sean Strickland in a sense that you’re not gonna find many sparring partners that mimic what Dricus does. So when I say “erratic” — what I wanted when Sean fought Izzy, I didn’t want harmony in the pocket; I didn’t want beautiful striking; I wanted things to come from weird angles.

Kyte: Something different every time. Never give him the same setup, never let him see the same look.

Nicksick: You nailed it. Be awkward, make it take a minute to catch on. I think what Dricus needs to lean on is relish in the fact that he’s a little awkward and erratic in the way he throws things.

Kyte: It’s 2024 Keith Jardine in the way he does things, right? A little hunched over, a little gawky. He’s way more athletic than Keith Jardine, but still just looks kind of weird.

When you’re prepping for that, watching tape, trying to break that down, are there patterns to read? It feels like he’s just doing something different every time.

Nicksick: Every time! The one thing that we were picking up on is he has a switch step that he’ll do and it comes with a big left or right overhand; he kind of charges forward with that, and I’ll get into that with Izzy on what he should do game plan-wise.