Coach Conversation | UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Kyte: Let’s get into this one. What’s the best trait of Islam Makhachev and what’s the best trait of Dustin Poirier?

Chartier: Obviously, for Islam, I would say his grappling, and for Poirier, I would say his striking.

It’s kind of the classic “grappler versus striker” matchup and I think both guys have an idea what they need to do to win: one guy wants to keep it on the feet; the other wants to keep it on the ground.

Kyte: When you look at this fight and that dynamic — and I agree — does one guy have a greater edge in their area of expertise than the other or do you think it’s fairly balanced in your estimation?

Chartier: It’s hard to tell because I think there is a little of the “Khabib Effect” going on where I’m giving Makhachev credit for stuff Khabib (Nurmagomedov) has done because it’s a similar style and they’re teammates.

I think Makhachev has shown a little more weakness — he’s obviously one of the best grapplers, but compared to Khabib, he’s not been as dominant with the grappling. There have been instances where he’s been taken down and he’s struggled holding guys down, like if you look at the fight with (Alexander) Volkanovski, a smaller guy being able to deal with his pressure.