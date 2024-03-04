Coach Conversation | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Chartier: I think you feint a low kick and draw out the reaction. You have to get a read right away.

If you go out and do the one thing they think you’re gonna do, there is a good chance they’re countering, but go out and draw that reaction. At the beginning of these fights, they’re both at such a high level because it’s two of the best guys in the world, so I think you have to go out and look for tells.

Show it and see what they do, and then have a plan for their reactions, because there are only so many things they can do. They’re either gonna snipe you down the middle, he’s gonna try to catch it — and he’s not gonna try to catch it — or they’re gonna check, or they’re gonna make you miss and counter off the miss.

So let’s see what their reaction is and have a plan for what the reaction is. There is only so much you can plan for in MMA because there are so many variables, but you can definitely come in with an A, B, C Plan for what their best weapons are.