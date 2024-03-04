Coach Conversation | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Interviews
New England Cartel Leader Tyson Chartier Helps Break Down Saturday’s Bantamweight Title Bout
Ahead of every championship fight, UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte will sit down with one the sharpest coaching minds in the sport to break down the action and provide UFC fans with insights into each championship pairing from the men that spend their days getting these elite athletes prepared to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
In advance of Saturday’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 299 between champion Sean O’Malley and challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera, Kyte connected with Tyson Chartier, head coach of the New England Cartel, to discuss the pairing and the combatants.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?
Marlon Vera | Top Finishes
Chartier: I think with Marlon Vera, obviously he’s well-rounded, but it’s his toughness.
He takes damage in all his fights — maybe not all his fights — but he can take a lot of damage in fights and he’ll find a way to win. He’ll get hurt, you think he’s about to get finished or rocked, and he’ll come back and win.
Look at Frankie Edgar. Even look at his fight with (New England Cartel member Rob Font) — Rob hit him with a bunch of good shots and he just took it. Rob hit him with a bunch of strikes in that fight and he came out unscathed. The Pedro Munhoz fight was close to where I thought he might have lost that fight The Dominick Cruz fight was back-and-forth until he got the knockout.
Kyte: He can be outlanded, losing the fight, and yet he frequently finds the shots he needs to shift things in his favor or get the finish.
Sean O'Malley | Top Finishes
Chartier: Right, so I think that’s why his big thing is his toughness and that he’s well-rounded. He’s a gamer; he figures out a way to win and he’s never out of a fight.
With O’Malley, it’s his mindset and his precision striking. I think he’s a very smart fighter, he chooses his shots wisely, and he’s got a really strong mind that allows him to do the things that he does.
How To Watch UFC 299 In Your Country
Kyte: You guys have obviously prepared for Chito in the past. When you’re game planning for a guy that is a gamer, that is durable, how do you work through that in camp? How do you build a game plan around a guy that isn’t going to go anywhere?
Chartier: I think it’s having a disciplined mindset to go all 25 minutes. Don’t look for the finish. Prepare for 25 and anything less than that is a bonus, but you have to be prepared to win the exchanges for 25 minutes, and let the cards fall how they fall.
Sean O'Malley Sits Down With Megan Olivi Ahead Of UFC 299 | ESPN MMA
Don’t look to try to finish this guy because that’s how you’re going to (empty your tank) or he’s going to catch you with something in a scramble; you have to keep your discipline and be prepared to go 25 hard minutes, because he’s going to make it dirty, too.
Go in with that mindset of “I’m not going to try to finish this guy; I’m just gonna touch him” and then good things will happen from there.
RELATED: O'Malley vs Vera 1 Free Fight
Kyte: With O’Malley, in terms of the precision — and I think you’re right about him picking his shots — I’ve been thinking a lot about how you force him out of his mode, where he prefers to counter.
When he gets you backing up, he’s good there too when you’re in danger, but primarily, he wants to go second, hurt you, and then we go from there. So how do you address that in terms of putting him off his best trait?
UFC 299 Breakdown | Sean O'Malley vs Marlon "Chito" Vera
Chartier: First, it’s controlling the cage — put him on his back foot right away, which gives you the “high ground” advantage in MMA.
I think you’ve got to make him go first. Whether that’s constant feinting, which Chito has been able to do in the past, or touching him with long-range weapons to pull those out because a guy like him has no problem moving backwards, staying off the fence; waiting for you to go and then countering.
RELATED: Miami Is The Place To Be | UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2
But when you’re not giving him what he wants, hopefully you can make him decide, “All right, I’m gonna go first.” He’s still effective and still dangerous, but you’re getting him out of his game a little, making him play your game, and now you’re leading the dance.
We talk about going “first and third,” but the first is going to be a big feint, where you’re trying to counter the counterpuncher by drawing out his counter without committing to anything and looking to land that third shot.
Free Fight | Marlon "Chito" Vera vs Sean O'Malley 1
Kyte: O’Malley strikes me as a guy that would be happy to have a round where nobody throws too many shots and he lands at a higher clip, a little cleaner, and wins rounds that way.
Chartier: He knows that if there are no takedowns and equal striking, people are probably going to score the round for him because (1) he’s the champion, and (2) people know he wants to keep the fight on the feet, and if he’s able to do that, it’s almost like he’s winning by default.
Path to Victory for Each Fighter
Kyte: Everyone would love a 10-second knockout or a quick submission, but that’s not often how these things go, especially not at the championship level. Instead, it’s usually the competitor that has crafted the better game plan and did the better job of executing things inside the Octagon that comes away with their hand raised and the gold around their waist.
So, how does either man get it done on Saturday night?
Chartier: I think Chito has to draw out the counters, attack the leg, and I do think he has to mix in takedowns, but he can’t force anything. If you force stuff, now you’re playing that counter game where he’s just going to use his feet, use his footwork, set up snipes.
(O’Malley) isn’t trying to load up and thud you — it’s more reactionary. He has crisp boxing when he’s reacting to stuff, so, ideally, Chito has got to pull those reactions out in a noncommittal manner, and then look to counter off that, whether that’s an entry to a takedown, finishing combos with leg kicks, two shots to the clinch.
READ: Michael “Venom” Page | Welcome To The UFC
You have to do it after you pull the counter out. You can’t lead naked or else you’re going to run into a lot of shots.
For Sean, I think it’s all about a footwork game and being patient. If he gets antsy and tries to go too hard, that leaves him defensively unsound to where Chito is going to throw some of those spinning kicks, throw some wild stuff, enter in on takedowns. I think he has to be patient and hedge his bets that Chito is going to be more impatient and try to lead, almost like Aljamain did.
Obviously, I think Sean has got to keep it on the feet; he doesn’t want to be going and wrestling with Chito. He’s got to keep it on the feet, strike, but keep it off the fence. He can go backwards if he wants, because he’s shown he’s got the ability to do that, but you can’t let Chito push you against the fence because he’ll make it boring and dirty, which is smart.
Use the footwork to pull Chito in, ideally make him go first, and stay off the fence.
RELATED: The 10: Busy Month, Big Fights On Tap
Kyte: One of the things that interests me about this fight is that Chito is so content just not really doing a whole lot. either; he’s okay getting behind. The Edgar fight, the Cruz fight are perfect examples: okay with getting taken down, finds something later, and he’s content with it.
I wonder if there is a little of him that is open to the two of them just standing there staring at one another until they see who lands the one or two key shots per round. Like there is a possibility this is uneventful right up until it’s not.
Chartier: Chito is at a disadvantage that way, in my opinion, because he’s not the champion and people think that he should probably go for takedowns. From an optics standpoint, if O’Malley is moving and the defense looks slick, they’re going to start scoring rounds for him, as long as he’s not getting hit with anything big.
They’ll give it to the champion that is fighting the fight that he wants to fight, so it’ll be interesting to see if Chito comes out with a little more fire in this fight because even in the Sandhagen fight, he was asleep for a few rounds and didn’t adjust when that happened.
Kyte: (Jason) Parillo was hollering at him the whole way, between rounds.
Chartier: He’s fine giving away early rounds, but you can’t be a slow starter against someone like O’Malley because then you’re forced to force the issue in the third, fourth, and fifth, and that’s when he’s gonna snipe you on the way in.
I think he’s gotta get on the bike early and bank one of those first two rounds.
Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Aljamain Sterling
X Factor
Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?
Chartier: I was gonna say, ‘Can Chito get a takedown on him?’ but I think maybe it’s gonna be if Chito comes out fast. Is Chito gonna do what he normally does and be a slow starter, hope for that one big shot — because he’s willing to give away 4:30 of a round to look for one big shot.
But O’Malley’s not a guy that has shown to have a weak jaw or anything like that; it’s not like he’s been chinny in any of these fights, or really hurt, so is Chito gonna roll the dice, come out slow, and hope for that one big shot? Or is he gonna realize, ‘This is a title fight; I can’t fight how I’ve been fighting because chances are if I do that, I’m gonna give away some rounds, and then I have to get desperate, take some chances against one of the best counter-strikers in the UFC.”
I think the X factor is how does Chito approach the fight from an urgency standpoint? Is he gonna have urgency early, and, if he doesn’t, it favors O’Malley. If he does come out with some urgency early — attack the lead leg, mix in some takedowns, make Sean uncomfortable — I think he can get momentum and be really dangerous.
Kyte: I think with the emotion of it — because these two don’t like each other even a little bit — I’m curious to see if that factors into what you’re talking about, in terms of do each of them try to go out there a little out of character, a little more ramped up than they are naturally because of the rivalry between them?
Sean wants to prove the first one was a fluke and it doesn’t matter; “I’m the better fighter.” Chito wants to prove that first one meant everything; “I’m in your head, I beat you once, and I can do it again.”
Do the seeds of that rivalry and the fire of the tension between them play into what you’re talking about because one or both of them to be a little out of pocket early where they’re a little too emotional, a little too fired up?
Chartier: I think with O’Malley, he’s kind of like that in most of his fights, where the other guy is pissed off; the other guy has a chip on his shoulder because it’s natural for fighters to be envious of the guys that come in and get clout early.
UFC 299 Countdown | Sean O'Malley vs Marlon "Chito" Vera
He’s playing the game really well, better than almost everyone else in the game from a business standpoint, and it pisses off other fighters, because they want that. It’s not that they’re mad at him, but it’s a normal thing to be jealous of what he’s doing because he’s the champion, although he was getting that stuff before he was the champion.
Kyte: The last two fights, you now have to give him the credit after they went the way they did.
Close fight with Yan, edge out the former champion, answered all the questions about “Can this kid go through a tough fight?” and then beat Aljo for the belt. But before that, it was like, “Who have you beaten to get all this?”
Everyone wanted to be the guy to beat him and show it was all BS.
UFC 299 Embedded | Episode 1
Chartier: I think a lot of people go in there with that mindset already, and he’s dealt with it, because he’s a good counter-striker. A good counter-striker wants you to get aggressive and emotional, so it’s smart on his part.
I think you can do that stuff, but you can do it tactfully. That could be Chito coming out, being aggressive with the lead leg, feinting a lot, being patient, and that might piss off O’Malley. But I don’t think that really affects O’Malley. I think all these fights are the same for him.
Kyte: “Everybody wants to knock me out because they hate me, they’re jealous of me.”
If you’re Parillo, if you’re in Chico’s corner, do you tell him to go out and bang a low kick right away?
Chartier: I think you feint a low kick and draw out the reaction. You have to get a read right away.
If you go out and do the one thing they think you’re gonna do, there is a good chance they’re countering, but go out and draw that reaction. At the beginning of these fights, they’re both at such a high level because it’s two of the best guys in the world, so I think you have to go out and look for tells.
Show it and see what they do, and then have a plan for their reactions, because there are only so many things they can do. They’re either gonna snipe you down the middle, he’s gonna try to catch it — and he’s not gonna try to catch it — or they’re gonna check, or they’re gonna make you miss and counter off the miss.
So let’s see what their reaction is and have a plan for what the reaction is. There is only so much you can plan for in MMA because there are so many variables, but you can definitely come in with an A, B, C Plan for what their best weapons are.
Parillo is a great coach, so I assume they’re gonna have something like that, but I don’t think you come out and load up on one because they’re probably gonna check it. I’m interested to see what that plan is because Parillo is a smart coach and Chito is a great fighter, so it’ll be awesome to see what they do right away.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.
Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention once the fight gets underway.
So what is that one thing in this matchup?
Chartier: Can Chito get away with what he’s gotten away with against other fighters that either weren’t on their game that night or don’t have the precision striking O’Malley has? Can he get away with that against O’Malley?
You saw how many times Rob hit him — now Rob didn’t hurt him, Chito fought well that night — but you can’t get hit that many times by O’Malley.
Kyte: He’ll bust you up with the jab.
Chartier: I’m interested to see if Chito can wear it.
Kyte: I don’t remember him ever being busted up. I don’t know that I’ve seen him beat up.
Chartier: He gets put in bad positions a lot, and then finds a way to win, but I don’t think you can do that against someone like O’Malley.
Kyte: Yeah, that’s a really good point. Now you’ve got me even more excited for this fight.
Chartier: It should be fun.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
