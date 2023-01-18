Coach Conversation | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Nicksick: For Jamahal Hill, he’s a guy that carries power in both of his hands — we’ve seen that — and being in the big cage, he’s going to have to really utilize his footwork. He doesn’t want to be in place too long.

We call it “first and third” — I want to hit the guy first, half-beat, move my feet to avoid the counter, and then try to find the kill shots after that. I think all those things are going to be very important for Jamahal.

The other thing I think is going to be huge is framing off and not getting engaged in the underhook battle with a guy like Glover. Yes, it’s the defense for getting up and stuff like that, but it also keeps you attached. It’s important to not stay attached for too long, or even go Greco-style, T-Rex arms, keeping them inside on the body — do that and not stay attached.

For Glover, he’s going to have to try to draw out some of that power with his feints, and use that to get underneath him. I don’t think he needs to shoot a traditional double leg — if Jamahal is southpaw, he’s probably better off with a head-inside single combination — but chain wrestle.

I think that’s what we’re gonna see. If you look at the skill gaps, the biggest one is Glover over Jamahal in the grappling department. I want to see if he finds good ways to get inside with the feints.

Marshall: I want to see if Jamahal Hill is going to do something a little more strategic than chuck ’em, because that shouldn’t beat Glover; that should lose to Glover. It shouldn’t beat a lot of people, but it’s beaten them.

There is a difference between — who’s the highest ranked person Jamahal has fought? There is a difference between the top three and everybody else. Jamahal has never fought anybody for real-for real, you know?