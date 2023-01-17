Coach Conversation | UFC 283: Figueiredo vs Moreno 4

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Madden: I think from a technical perspective, the best trait of Moreno is that he has the ability to do it everywhere. He is a fantastic striker and his grappling and wrestling has improved drastically the last couple years. He was already a pretty good grappler, but we’ve seen major improvements in those things the last couple years.

He’s high-level in every area — he’s a very well rounded fighter — and that’s a championship-caliber fighter.

For “Figgy,” he’s got tremendous power and it doesn’t take a lot from him to do damage to anyone. It’s the power he carries and the potential to end the fight at any time if he connects cleanly.

Marshall: The best trait of Deiveson Figueiredo is his power. For such a small weight class, you don’t see a lot of power normally, and he has really good power. Moreno, he’s very durable — he’s a survivor. Those are my two traits.

Path to Victory for Each Fighter

Kyte: Everyone would love a 10-second knockout or a quick submission, but that’s not often how these things go, especially not at the championship level. Instead, it’s usually the competitor that has crafted the better game plan and did the better job of executing things inside the Octagon that comes away with their hand raised and the gold around their waist.

So, how does either man get it done on Saturday night?

Marshall: Brandon Moreno scrambles, makes it a little chaotic, and not getting hit, which is a hard thing when you’re dealing with somebody with so much power, like Figueiredo.

Being dynamic is what I would say, rather than creating scrambles; being dynamic. Always keep Figueiredo guessing — he’s not quite sure what’s coming. Those are the keys to victory for Moreno.

Moreno vs Figueiredo Rivalry Recap

The key to victory for Figueiredo is to cut Moreno off. If he can really trap Moreno — Erik Nicksick likes to talk about it a lot. He says, ‘Trap him in the corner post.’ If he can trap him and cut him off with his footwork, Moreno is gonna have a hard time because he’s gonna be trying to be on his bike a little bit and trying to create that dynamic movement, and he’s not going to be able to, and that is mentally fatiguing.

It’s both of them applying pressure, but they look different and it’s who can do that the best.