Coach Conversation | UFC 280: Sterling vs Dillashaw

At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Madden: I think for Aljo, it’s his cerebral approach to fighting. I think he does such a great job mentally of calculating in the fight — making adjustments, knowing his strengths, his opponent’s weaknesses, and playing to those advantages. I think over the years we’ve seen him become a much more cerebral fighter, and I think it’s a fantastic trait for him and part of the reason why he’s champion now.

Krause: With Aljo, it’s his ability to take the back. Everything he does is a funnel to get to the back, you know? That’s the name of his game and when he gets someone’s back — I was watching video and I don’t think there is a moment in his UFC career where he gets the body triangle and somebody gets out of that.

When he gets that position, you can bank the rest of the round or he’s finishing; one of the two.

With TJ, creative striking and angle creation is his forte. His ability to create angles and find openings is just really out of this world, to be honest; he’s extremely talented in that regard. He’s got a very well-rounded game, but the biggest thing is the ability to create different looks — it’s not the same look as everybody else.

There are a lot of good guys you could get to come in and be Aljamain, as far as the grappling goes, but there are not many guys that you can get to come in and replicate the way TJ Dillashaw moves. There are only a select few guys that can move like him.

Madden: For TJ, it’s his competitive drive and his heart. Even at the stage that he’s at now — his last fight was Cory, and you blow out your knee in the first round, get a massive cut on your face in the second round, and you find a way to grind out the win; that is so impressive to me. He’s got a fighter’s heart, 100 percent, and the will to win for him is so strong.

Path to Victory for Each Fighter