Coach Conversation | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Krause: Oliveira’s danger factor is incredible. On the feet now, he can knock you out, and if he wins this fight, I don’t think it will be by submission; I think it will be by knockout. His danger factor — his ability to finish a fight in the blink of an eye — is his biggest asset, in my opinion.

Madden: For Charles right now, it has to be his confidence. What’s his win streak now, 11? The guys he’s put away recently, he’s beating the top guys, and the performances have been fantastic, so I think his confidence is through the roof heading into this one.

The resurgence with his career, the timing of this fight — and I think timing is huge any time you’re talking about matchups — I just feel like where he is, his confidence is through the roof and you need that to face a guy like Islam. If there is any doubt going into that fight, he’s going to expose it, he’s going to play on it, and he’s going to beat you as a result of it.