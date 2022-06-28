Coach Conversation | UFC 276: Volkanovski vs Holloway 3

For UFC 276, Kyte called upon James Krause of Glory MMA & Fitness and Tyson Chariter of the New England Cartel to provide their thoughts on four points heading into the featherweight championship trilogy bout between rivals Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Krause: Volkanovski is damn near perfect. He’s fundamentally amazing. Fundamentally elite is what I would say. He just doesn’t make mistakes. He’s durable. We saw what he can deal with mentally and physically and technically in the Ortega fight. Jesus, who would have thought he would get out of those chokes, you know?

He does everything right, all the time, and he doesn’t get shaken mentally by pressure or volume or being hit, he’s durable; he’s got it all. He’s got it all.

Chartier: He’s just so diverse. (Volkanovski) has shown that he keeps evolving as a fighter. With Max, you kind of know what to expect at this point, and it’s a s***-storm — he can beat anybody in the world on any night, and it works — but you’re seeing Alex, it’s almost like he’s still evolving.

Every fight, he shows different wrinkles of his game and that he’s bettering different areas, getting way more comfortable on the feet. Now he’s a really creative, sharp striker. You can call him an elite striker even though he came in as a grappler.