Coach Conversation | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

For UFC 276, Kyte called upon James Krause of Glory MMA & Fitness and Tyson Chartier of the New England Cartel to provide their thoughts on four points heading into the middleweight championship main event between defending champ Israel Adesanya and powerhouse challenger Jared Cannonier.

Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Best Trait of Each Fighter

At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

James Krause: Izzy’s is range deception. He’s so good because he does this little thing where he’ll lean his head forward so when he draws back, he is balanced. He’ll lean his head forward to sucker somebody to punch, and he’ll draw back to a neutral stance and fire back off of that.

He does this lean when he punches that he’s famous for (as well) — he’s hurt Whittaker twice with it now, he did it to Costa. It’s a little lean where he leans out of the way and throws a nice left hook off of it.

Tyson Chartier: I think with Izzy, it’s his creativity and using his length properly. He’s hard to get in on, and he makes you almost desperate to get in, and then you’re walking into shots. He puts you in these places where you’re being big and erratic, and he sees everything coming slow because he’s almost predicting how you’ve got to defend what he’s doing.

UFC 276 COUNTDOWN: Adesanya vs Cannonier | Volkanovski vs Holloway 3 | Munhoz vs O'Malley | Full Episode

And then with Cannonier, it’s his physicality. Any time you have guys that come down from heavyweight and make a slow drop in weight classes like that, the physical nature of those people — when you put your hands on them, it’s like, ‘There is no way you’re an ‘85er; you’re too strong.’

They’re used to carrying around all that weight. They’re working out every day and they’re used to carrying around all that weight, and then they move down a couple divisions and they’re athletic, they’re stronger than they look like they should be, and their endurance is great because they’re used to carrying around this big body. Those guys are beasts to deal with.