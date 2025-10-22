Coach Conversation | Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane

You can add it into the fight — it doesn’t have to be the whole fight — but you want to add that in, because the less you have that, the more confident someone like Tom Aspinall is coming in and exchanging hands with you because he knows there is a smaller chance of him getting hurt in those exchanges.

So I’ll be paying attention to see if they’ve done some of their homework to improve certain areas of Ciryl’s game.

Kyte: I’m really curious to see what kind of happens if the first exchanges, the first round doesn’t go the way Gane wants? Is there a little PTSD there from his first two shots at undisputed gold? Those are his only two losses, and I wonder if some of that just kicks in.

He feels to me like a guy that dominated so much that he kind of hasn’t quite gotten to his full potential, and I don’t know if he’s ever going to get there because it feels like there is now this disconnect, and I wonder if that pops back up if the first exchange, the first couple interactions go poorly?

Even if he survives a takedown early, is there still a little “this is what happens to me in these spots” and he ends up being less aggressive, less urgent, and becomes either more of a target or more apt to stay away and not engage, I’m very curious to see if that comes into play.

He was the favorite in both of those fights. The expectation was “this is the guy that is going to win and carry the division forward,” and now he’s been overtaken by Tom, and Tom’s the one walking in with the belt, Tom’s the one everyone expects to lead the division.

Does that motivate you or give you the out to be okay being No. 2?