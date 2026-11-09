Coach Conversation | Polymarket UFC 334: Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because, stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
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In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest to identify the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
For the first of Saturday’s two championship bouts, Kyte sat down with MMA Lab head coach John Crouch to discuss the ins and outs of the highly anticipated battle between champion Kayla Harrison and returning challenger and all-time great Amanda Nunes.
COACH CONVERSATION
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: First and foremost, Coach, thanks for doing this. I really appreciate it and am glad to finally get you on here.
Crouch: My pleasure.
Kyte: Let’s dive straight in. What’s the best trait of Kayla Harrison and what’s the best trait of Amanda Nunes?
Crouch: For Amanda, I’d say she has power nobody else has ever had in that division, and maybe in all of women’s MMA. You have some good finishers —Weili, Joanna; Valentina’s a good champion —but no one has been able to just put people out like Amanda can. And she has such big game experience, to give you a 1 and a 1. For Kayla, I think it’s that — she’ll probably be sad I say this —but I feel like she’s chippy; she’s a competitor. She feels underappreciated all of the time, I think.
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Did you see that little clip of her the other day with Dustin (Poirier), Jorge (Masvidal), Chris Weidman, and she was talking about her versus Ronda and who had the better judo record? She was not happy.
Kyte: She is going to take every opportunity to remind you how good she is. I think you’re right, and I don’t think she would dispute the chippiness. I think you’re 100-percent right that it’s her best trait because it’s the thing that drives her. She is constantly out here — and I say that with admiration and respect — and this fight is the personification of it because for the longest time it was, “Well, I’m better than Ronda. I was a better judoka than Ronda. Now I’m better here than Ronda,” and now she’s looking to prove the same thing against Amanda. I don’t know that she argues it either.
Crouch: That doesn’t mean she’s not talented, but I feel like that’s her thing. “Screw you —I’m gonna win. You’ve doubted me long enough. All you suckers can smell my feet and get outta here.” I like that about her.
Kyte: When it comes to the power of Amanda — and we talk about fight-changing power a lot in this sport and probably attribute it to too many people —but what is it about her power and somebody that has that capability that makes them so hard to prepare for and fight? Is it simply that they just need that one and it can come at any point?
Crouch: I think it is. If you make one mistake, the fight can be over. You take one bad shot, you misread a distance, you slip, throw a high kick in the wrong range, whatever it is, and then they just get a good solid one with their hips behind it; that could be the end of the fight for you. It doesn’t happen in women’s MMA. You can survive a lot of stuff in women’s MMA, so I would say just the idea that it can end at any time, and then the heightened sense that goes along with that where every minute of every fight, every second you’re in there, you’re knowing it could end. I would say that’s the main thing.
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Kyte: One of the things that always comes up in this, especially lately because we’ve had a lot of first-time championship fight participants, is how different that setting is. Whether you’ve been through 20 UFC fights, a championship fight and championship fight week are just different. What is it about having that big game experience and having been through this a bunch that makes it a positive for Amanda? What makes a championship fight so different that having the experience is such an edge?
Crouch: I will say, Kayla has it, though it might be a little different looking, and she won the gold medal in the Olympics for goodness sakes, twice —lest she catch me saying once, so that’s as big a stage as it gets for that sport, so she has it too, but maybe in different ways.
I remember when Benson (Henderson) was the champ, and we talked to Dominick Cruz about what he thought (about these weeks), and he thought the attention and the media was a whole other thing, and the build-up for this is gonna be bigger for Kayla than it’s probably ever has been. It might even be bigger for Amanda, but she’s been through it a bunch of times with the UFC —she knows those people, knows the drill, knows the rhythm. So, not that Kayla wouldn’t be able to handle it, but Amanda has done it over and over; she understands what this week looks like.
The fight goes, the door closes, I don’t think there’s any — they’ll both be there, but you get worn out emotionally and physically dealing with the same question over and over. D’you know how many times they’re gonna hear about their shared history at ATT? Kayla is gonna be so tired of answering those questions, and Amanda never seems to tire of it; she’s goofy and happy, and she’ll talk about it. So, for me, that would be the major thing. It isn’t the fight; it isn’t the competition; it’s the expectations of the week.
Kyte: Right —it’s dealing with everything else. And then just back to the chippiness element with Kayla, I think the drive that it inspires, I think it is a thing that has been able to make up for some of the shortcomings technically. She’s a bull in there and is able to — don’t get me wrong: she’s physically strong, has insane judo, insane grappling, but genuinely seems propelled by that “You haven’t given me my due, and I’m gonna go out there to do what I have to do to get it.” Is that enough to get by someone like Amanda Nunes?
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Crouch: It has been for people.
Kyte: Right. Julianna Pena made it work.
Crouch: And Amanda has been out for a long time, and she’s had very flat championship performances as well. She’s been broken before — Julianna Pena broke her, and that is not what Julianna Pena looked like against Kayla Harrison. The path is there, and I think that anger will drive her. For some people, I think it would burn’em up —for some people that I’ve been around, that irritation, that anger, that lack of respect, it takes away from their performance, where with Kayla, I feel like it’s rocket fuel for her.
Path to Victory
Kyte: What is the path to victory for Kayla Harrison?
Crouch: Easy — you gotta grab her, you gotta wear her down, and you gotta make her sad; it can’t be a fun fight for Amanda. She doesn’t get to stand there and pick at you, throw hard right hands, wobble you, and you come back. You get in her lunchbox and stay in her lunchbox the whole time, and Amanda has broken in fights before; she has that “Man, this isn’t fun” look on her face from time to time, and I think if Kayla can do that, that’s the way she wins.
Kyte: When it comes to that, we know getting down to ’35 is a chore for Kayla; it’s not something she enjoys.
We just had Merab (Dvalishvili) fight a couple weeks ago, and Tyson (Chartier) and I spoke about how he’s gotta go, and it’s gotta be like the first fight where it’s 35, 40, 45 takedown attempts where he’s just never giving Petr Yan a chance to go. I don’t think this one extends as long as that one did —I don’t see this being a five-rounder either way —but in those opening rounds, does this need to be you’re going, and you’re closing that distance as often as possible; getting into that clinch, looking for takedowns and just smothering Amanda, suffocating her as much as possible?
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Crouch: I think so, and the difference there is Merab — Yan’s not gonna knock you out with one punch. He’s great —I love him, and he’s a great fighter, but he doesn’t have that Amanda Nunes “if she touches me, I die.”
I would say you have to get in there, you have to get on her body, and I don’t think it’ll take a bunch. You mention that weight cut; I wonder what the recovery is like from her neck injury and that surgery because the weight cut is hard. So, now she’s just coming off the surgery; they had to postpone the fight, she’s recovering from the surgery, and she’s got the weight cut coming up; how does that look gas tank-wise when you get into the third, and Amanda gets up again? Can you keep your mental attitude? Can you keep your physical presence the same? I think you’re right: I think somebody is gonna decide it’s a little too much, or it will be decided for them.
Kyte: I think somebody gets broken before we get too deep. For Amanda, the path seems pretty straightforward, all things considered: maintain range, throw those hands, find her chin, go home happy.
Crouch: A hundred percent. It’s such a clear-cut “striker versus grappler” thing; almost as much as any fight has ever been. I don’t think Kayla has any chance standing up. If they just did a kickboxing match, it would be trouble, where Amanda can grapple a little bit. I feel like she has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, but she’s looked a little suspect on the ground, and I don’t think she's near as strong, near as physical as Kayla in those positions. I agree with you: it’s one way or the other; it’s black or white, and if Kayla takes her time up there, it might be too much time.
X-Factor
Kyte: You mentioned the neck, the weight cut, and that’s a big x-factor for me in this one.
I feel like if they fought in January as they were supposed to, I was leaning Kayla heavy because she’d been competing, Amanda had been on the sidelines, whereas now, Amanda has had a little more time to get ready, and Kayla is dealing with a real serious surgery, plus she’s dealing with that weight cut that is — it’s not a weight-cut; it’s a lifestyle shift for a couple months.
Crouch: A hundred percent, and I think even longer than that. I think she’s had to change stuff to make ’35, and I don’t think it’s two months; I think it’s almost all year for her, because she’s huge. You don’t see women that look like that (on the scale), all sucked out. She looks like one of the guys where they’re super-muscular. It’s just a matter of her recovery, I think. It’s not just that, but I do think it’s a major factor in this thing: if she’s got the gas from her surgery, from the weight cut, and now, can you be who you need to be for 25 minutes against Amanda Nunes?
Kyte: Right. Can you get back to that level we saw against Julianna Peña, where you saw at the end of that second round where she almost said, “Okay, we gotta go, so let’s take this,” and it felt like one of those things where maybe it was “I don’t have rounds three, four, and five in my bag” against a woman that does have good cardio, that we have seen go the distance and press more. This much time off, coming off that surgery, dealing with that weight cut —it’s all a big x-factor to me.
For you, if there is one, what is it?
Crouch: I think the past and present ATT. What’s Amanda doing? It’s kind of a big mystery, and nobody really knows. She’s running her own thing, and historically that is not good for people because it’s like, “You know what? I’m kind of tired today, so I’m gonna stay home.” She has a great family, great situation, seems very happy, and very happy is not always great for fighters. And then Kayla’s got the best coaches and teammates in the game. You see pictures of her with all those guys that are in the gym grinding with her, and in every video, she’s talking s*** and they’re going at it…
Kyte: She’s in the thick of it daily with coaches like Mike (Brown) and everybody that’s in there.
Crouch: A hundred percent, and I think you’re gonna see Amanda come back just as she was. I don’t think she can be as good. That’s a long time. Her best wins were seven, eight years ago, and that’s a long time.
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Kayla has been in it more recently, even though she’s older too, so I would say the X-factor is I’m looking to see if Amanda has improved. How are you better at defending the takedown? How are you on the ground against somebody that is physically a little more dominant than you are? Is your jiu-jitsu enough to do that? Have you done the work? And we’re gonna find out.
Kyte: Who has she been working with? We don’t even really know. Usually you see stuff on social media, someone mentions something, but we don’t really have an idea, and that’s tricky.
Crouch: I heard she has Larissa Pacheco in there, who has had three fights with Kayla, so she certainly knows Kayla’s game and what has to happen, but that’s interesting for me. I like coaches; I like how people interact, the culture around them, and maybe it’s better for Amanda, but in general, that’s not the case.
Kyte: We see it all the time: the people you surround yourself with, the people you’re working with day in and day out, have such an influence on you. It doesn’t always translate into “go to a bigger gym, have greater success,” but when you’re at that level, and you’re getting that level of training, that level of coaching, it’s big-time influential.
Crouch: I think sometimes it’s you being in the culture that is great for you. There are little gyms that are great. It doesn’t have — you said “big gyms” and I know what you meant, but Ben was the world champion, and we had three training partners, and they weren’t world-class guys…
Kyte: But the atmosphere was correct, the focus was there…
Crouch: The culture was perfect, and I think for Kayla, ATT is perfect; she fits right into the fabric of that place. She feels comfortable and loved, supported, and I love that, and you just wonder if Amanda is the main thing in her camp; how does that work for her? That’s what I’m wondering.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: What’s a thing that, as a coach, you’re looking to see in this fight?
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Fans know different things; everybody has some idea about strategies and a lot of the stuff we’ve touched on, but on a deeper level of how things play out, what kind of piques your interest with this one?
Crouch: It’s just fundamental stuff for me from the striker versus grappler dynamic. Can Kayla keep her composure at distance to be able to grab her and throw with her? When Amanda fought Cyborg, Cyborg was older and past her prime a little bit, and it was at ’45, and then she hadn’t really fought somebody that can match her in a while. Do you remember how Jon Jones —Jon Jones is the best mixed martial artist I have ever seen…
Kyte: Same.
Crouch: At the end of his run, he didn’t look like he was super-interested. He was winning split decisions, barely…
Kyte: Against guys that he should have been putting away.
Crouch: Or at least that we felt he should have been, and so that’s how Amanda has looked. I think the major point for me is: can Kayla be effective enough in her striking, keep herself safe enough to get to the body because if she can do that five times, six times, I think that’s gonna be the whole fight.
If she can’t, if she gets stuck early, it might change everything because the gas meter goes down every time you eat one of those right hands.
Kyte: And I’m interested in the other side because it’s easy to say you’re back and defending your legacy and all of that, but as you said, Amanda has been home, has a beautiful family, just got inducted into the Hall of Fame; a lot has changed. It’s been over three years now since the last fight. You can say this is one you always wanted, and you left the gym because of the dynamic, but how much does that fire still burn? Because when they faced off 18 months ago, Amanda seemed a little happy to be there, happy to have this opportunity, and I’m pretty sure Kayla is strictly “I want to rip your face off.” This is a big deal for her; is it for you?
Crouch: I feel like Amanda likes the limelight and the attention, which is not a negative, but she likes it, and I don’t think Kayla cares. I think Kayla would rather be sweaty in the gym, mixing it up, and I think Amanda might be in it because she misses that feeling.
Kyte: I remember talking to Amanda when she was gonna fight Ronda, and if you remember the promotion of that fight, it was just about Ronda; there wasn’t even really a mention of the newly minted world champion she was gonna face, and she was pissed.
I think it’s the inverse now. I think this is kind of to come back and get her flowers, because we didn’t really know she was retiring when she retired in Vancouver. I think you’re right that this might be the Farewell Tour, the “Get My Flowers” tour, and if she’s not dialed all the way in, Kayla Harrison will ruin her night.
Crouch: I think it can be an ugly one for her because even at her best, she wasn’t great with people that can bully her.
If Amanda can be the bully and run the thing, she’s unstoppable, so that’s really the curious part. The classic one of who is gonna dictate their will? Who is gonna make the fight go their way?
Kyte: We lead each piece with “Fighting is simple, but it’s not easy” because that’s exactly it. We’re really just talking about these well-established things, but it’s the intricacy and nuance in them that makes this so much fun.
Crouch: A hundred percent, and they both have strengths and flaws, and they’re obvious to see, so it makes it even more compelling to see who can assert their strengths and hide their flaws. It should be a good fight. I don’t know who to pick.
Kyte: Well, I won’t ask you to make a prediction, so we’re good. Thanks so much for doing this, Coach.
Crouch: Absolutely.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.