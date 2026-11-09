Coach Conversation | Polymarket UFC 334: Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

Kyte: When it comes to the power of Amanda — and we talk about fight-changing power a lot in this sport and probably attribute it to too many people —but what is it about her power and somebody that has that capability that makes them so hard to prepare for and fight? Is it simply that they just need that one and it can come at any point?

Crouch: I think it is. If you make one mistake, the fight can be over. You take one bad shot, you misread a distance, you slip, throw a high kick in the wrong range, whatever it is, and then they just get a good solid one with their hips behind it; that could be the end of the fight for you. It doesn’t happen in women’s MMA. You can survive a lot of stuff in women’s MMA, so I would say just the idea that it can end at any time, and then the heightened sense that goes along with that where every minute of every fight, every second you’re in there, you’re knowing it could end. I would say that’s the main thing.

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Kyte: One of the things that always comes up in this, especially lately because we’ve had a lot of first-time championship fight participants, is how different that setting is. Whether you’ve been through 20 UFC fights, a championship fight and championship fight week are just different. What is it about having that big game experience and having been through this a bunch that makes it a positive for Amanda? What makes a championship fight so different that having the experience is such an edge?

Crouch: I will say, Kayla has it, though it might be a little different looking, and she won the gold medal in the Olympics for goodness sakes, twice —lest she catch me saying once, so that’s as big a stage as it gets for that sport, so she has it too, but maybe in different ways.

I remember when Benson (Henderson) was the champ, and we talked to Dominick Cruz about what he thought (about these weeks), and he thought the attention and the media was a whole other thing, and the build-up for this is gonna be bigger for Kayla than it’s probably ever has been. It might even be bigger for Amanda, but she’s been through it a bunch of times with the UFC —she knows those people, knows the drill, knows the rhythm. So, not that Kayla wouldn’t be able to handle it, but Amanda has done it over and over; she understands what this week looks like.