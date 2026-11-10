Coach Conversation | Polymarket UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit

There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.

How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.

To break down the heavyweight title clash between newly minted undisputed champion Ciryl Gane and polarizing challenger Josh Hokit, Kyte reached out to Xtreme Couture head man Eric Nicksick for his insights.

COACH CONVERSATION

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: What’s the best trait of Ciryl Gane and what’s the best trait of Josh Hokit?