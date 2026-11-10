Coach Conversation | Polymarket UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
To break down the heavyweight title clash between newly minted undisputed champion Ciryl Gane and polarizing challenger Josh Hokit, Kyte reached out to Xtreme Couture head man Eric Nicksick for his insights.
COACH CONVERSATION
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: What’s the best trait of Ciryl Gane and what’s the best trait of Josh Hokit?
Nicksick: I think Gane’s best trait is his athleticism. For his size, being that big and being able to move the way he does, his athleticism just jumps off the page.
I’m gonna go another route with Hokit because I know him pretty well, and it’s a mental thing: I think his confidence and what’s he’s been able to accomplish in such a short time is his best trait. Knowing him and meeting him coming off the football field into MMA, I would have never expected this number of leaps into his athletic career in MMA this fast. Seeing him in the room, it was like, “He can always rely on his wrestling,” but what I think he’s been able to put together in such a short amount of time is remarkable, bro.
Stay In The Know With Our Free UFC Newsletter
Kyte: I’ve always said if you put aside the antics, that is a dude that is a plus athlete. He was a good wrestler at a good school, and it takes a lot to be as good of a football player as he was, too. As much as he wasn’t getting snaps in the NFL, you’re still in a very small percentage of athletes and talents if you’re on the practice squad. To me he’s the kind of guy we’ve been talking about for years: a guy with his athleticism and background that can come over, put in the work, and see what happens.
Nicksick: I talked to him this week, and he’s a good dude. It’s hard for me to defend the antics because they’re s***, but I know him as a person — he comes to my kid’s flag football games. But it’s the same thing I had to talk to Colby (Covington) about: I don’t want to coach that; I don’t want to be a part of that. I already have to deal (Sean) Strickland.
Kyte: When it comes to Gane’s athleticism — you prepared for him with Francis (Ngannou) — how do you contend with a man his size having the movement, the speed, the footwork he possesses because he’s a one-of-one when it comes to that stuff in the heavyweight division?
Nicksick: I’m a broken record when it comes to this, but you’ve got to funnel him. You’ve got to find a way to bottle him up as small as possible because now, we’re talking about an eight-inch reach advantage. This is a true heavyweight, where Hokit could be a 205’er. Watching the tapes again of Gane this past week, I forgot how scary he was, and let me tell you Spence, when you see that dude front and center in a cage, it’s even more just demeaning, like, “This guy? I can’t believe how good he is.”
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
Kyte: Right because he’s 6-foot-5, and he’s wide, and he’s thick, and then he’s got all the tools you know he’s got.
Nicksick: He looks like Dominick Cruz as a heavyweight — the movement. The one guy he reminds me of from early in his career is Travis Browne because Travis could move.
Kyte: Absolutely. It also feels a little bit — and it probably pertains more to Path to Victory — but he feels like a guy where if you can find a way to make him go backwards, it neutralizes a bunch of those weapons and makes him reactive as opposed to just dictating.
Nicksick: Where he’s so good — and this is the thing that gave me nightmares — he’s never on a straight line moving backwards. He’ll go on a straight line backwards but create a new stance of a 45-degree angle and walk you into traps.
Purchase Tickets For Polymarket UFC 334 In New York City!
Kyte: He’s so comfortable switching stances and so good from both sides.
Nicksick: It’s very hard to keep him trap, keep him funneled. I took a page from him, ironically. So, like let’s say we’re in a closed stance and you get your heels on the black line, what he’ll do is change to southpaw and use his hook to open up into a new stance and create an angle to get off the barrier. If we’re both closed, I’m not gonna use my hook to go into traffic. Once he feels the barrier, he’ll go into southpaw, and now it’s open. He’ll use his lead-hand hook to hook the shoulder away, and then he’ll go back to orthodox and he’s in the corridor off the barrier.
Kyte: And the hook is sending you beyond him, pushing you in the opposite direction to create space.
Nicksick: The hook is eye candy; he’s using it to get to the new stance.
MORE POLYMARKET UFC 334: Fighters On The Rise | Co-Main Preview | Fight By Fight Preview
Kyte: When it comes to the confidence, and I agree with you a hundred percent that it’s the foremost part of what works for Hokit right now, when you get to this point and you’re in this situation — world title, a year in, and it’s MSG — is he the kind of guy that can maintain that?
Nicksick: Or is he going to run into somebody like Ciryl Gane?
Kyte: Sure, but it’s even just the fact that he’s here, does it become — not that he’s just happy to be here, but this isn’t Derrick Lewis. This isn’t Curtis Blaydes. Those are guys you can beat if you’re confident and active and all the things he is, but this is a different kind of monster. Can it carry you through?
Nicksick: That’s a great point, but when it comes to that confidence, here’s the thing: ignorance is bliss with him; he’s too dumb to know who’s in front of him.
Kyte: He’s never lost, he’s taken the best shots of everybody…
Nicksick: There have been young guys in the room — I can’t remember who it was, but they were going with Joe Benavidez, and they’re like, “Who’s that guy?” And he’s rag-dolling him, and I’m like, “You don’t know who that is?” It’s almost the same occurrence. He’s just an athlete that goes out, shows up, and doesn’t give a f*** who it is.
Kyte: Believes he can beat anybody.
Nicksick: “I can beat anybody! You’ve got two arms, two legs just like me, pal!”
Kyte: It’s crazy, but you’re right. I think he’s good, and I’ve said it from the get-go. Do I think he’s world champion good? I don’t know, but we’re about to find out.
Nicksick: We’re about to find out. The thing I’m curious about in the long run, Ciryl Gane is an enigma and just trying to figure him out. This isn’t a guy you can just bully and bum-rush.
Nicksick: You’re gonna have to find adjustments, come up with the game plan and just like in football, you may have your first 10 plays scripted out, but you’re gonna have to come up with adjustments on the fly in a 25-minute fight because they’re gonna be doing that same thing.
Limited Tickets Remain For Polymarket UFC 334 — Get Yours Here!
Path to Victory
Kyte: That funnels nicely into Path to Victory, so what does Hokit need to do in order to get the win this weekend?
Nicksick: Cutting off the cage, chain wrestling, pressure with purpose rather than just following Gane. Use the feints, overhands to shrink the space and Gane’s reach advantage. He’s got to find a way to make this all A and B range. Connect the hands and flow from the first takedown attempt to the second takedown attempt and the third. He’s got to have a chain wrestling effect. A defended shot should immediately become another shot, not an automatic reset.
Kyte: Yeah, if you’re in, stay in.
Nicksick: Stay in and chain, and he’s really good there, plus the striking volume is a tool that makes level changes harder to time. I have “move Gane off the fence,” and this is something we did a lot with Francis. We’re gonna use the fence to help us score the takedowns, but it’s also important to get his legs redirected off the fence during that takedown. Using that carom, that old school Randy Couture where you pull’em, shelf’em, but move him off. Keep him from building his base against the fence and force him to create his own escapes.
Back when Francis fought him — and this goes into my last thing, which is how do you immobilize the lower body? If you get him down, every heavyweight has the same get-up: the Derrick Lewis, belly-down, build-up, so our focus when Francis fought him was once you get the takedown, how can you shelf, split, isolate, turk, kill one leg?
WATCH: Polymarket UFC 334 Embedded
Kyte: How can you find something that pins him down, covers a hip so that he’s only got one way to go and you’re in control of it.
Nicksick: My biggest thing with Francis was the “split and pin” — it’s almost a variation of a half guard where I have your leg draped over and across, but I’m isolating your bottom leg with a staple. We got there a few times, and it worked really well for us. Does it stop the get-up? No, but it slows the process of getting up down, and all I wanted to be was ahead of the race in the wrestling. I wanted to make it where, once I have this leg split, I know the route he has to get up, and I can be ahead of that.”
Kyte: Yeah, he’s got one path and you know the next move before he starts moving.
Nicksick: Exactly. So, my last thing for that is for him to do those same things: prioritize split and pin positions — half guard, turks — trap the leg, control the hips and disrupt Gane’s ability to scramble. Once connected in the clinch, fight for position underhooks and body locks rather than loose grips. Do not sacrifice a secure pin to simply advance position; make him work through the layers of control before he can stand. That’s cooking the beans, ride time; control with a little bit of damage. (Robert) Follis used to always describe it as the teeter-totter — there is control ,and there is damage, and how can we keep the balance between the two.
Saturday's Full NYC Fight Card Preview
Kyte: This has to be the moment where we see Josh Hokit’s wrestling and figure out how good it is and sustain it, because Gane isn’t someone that is going to give you exits. He’s got to stay with it. (Hokit) can’t go out there and think, “I’m gonna swing with this dude” because even if he doesn’t get put out, he’s gonna lose that fight nine times out of 10.
Nicksick: Sure. A hundred percent.
Kyte: For Gane, it’s the typical path: movement, snipe, use all the weapons, pounce when they’re hurt.
Nicksick: My three keys for Gane — and this is a big one for me, and I like it with certain athletes I have like Manel — and it’s the stance switching to change the wrestling picture. You’re closed and closed, I know where your lead leg is at; if I’m gonna go inside single or high crotch, double, I have a picture of where I can wrestle. I take that picture and now you create a new stance.
WATCH: Polymarket UFC 334 Countdown
Kyte: I have to reset.
Nicksick: Yep. So, it’s stance switches in motion: switching stances between orthodox and southpaw to change the lead leg and alter entry angles, force Hokit to constantly recalculate his preferred attacks. The stance switches must be controlled and timed, not predictable or not while squared up in range. Gane’s length amplifies this because every successful stance switch resets the distance problem for Hokit. Build offense around anti-wrestling strikes, so if we throw a three-piece combination, one of those three strikes needs to be an anti-wrestling strike: lead uppercut, chest, body.
Kyte: Something where if he’s changing levels, looking to get inside, he’s paying for it.
Nicksick: If they’re one-offs, I like a one-off to the chest. If it’s a combo, I’m gonna go jab high, occupy your forehead and invite you down into an anti-wrestling strike… He needs to utilize frames, not underhooks because underhooks make attachments. The defense needs to be frames, spacing away. I think utilizing the experience since the Ngannou and Jones fights is gonna be important, and then the last thing is what we already touched on of finish every exchange with a safe exit; move laterally, not straight backwards and avoid retreats that move you into the fence.
Kyte: I love the detail, dude.
How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
X Factor
Kyte: If there’s an x-factor, what is it?
Nicksick: You’re gonna love this one, and it’s on the heels of the Dan Miragliotta thing, where I think it’s kind of a good fit in for what we’ve been experiencing, and I gotta say this: In Dan Miragliotta’s defense — and I wasn’t there, I didn’t listen in — but any time that you have a referee, and he comes in the back, if you’re Hokit, and the game plan is to wrestle, I’m gonna ask that referee what his balls and strikes are.
Kyte: Yeah — when are you standing me up? What’s the level of activity you need to see? What are you looking for when I’m down there to maintain that spot?
Nicksick: Here’s the key point: are you going to give me a verbal warning, and what is that verbal warning? Is it “I need action” or “We gotta move,” and some guys will tell you, “I won’t say anything. I’m just gonna stand you up,” but that’s information you wanna know.
Kyte: A hundred percent.
Nicksick: You’re telling me before the fight starts what your strike zone is.
“Are you calling low and outside?”
“Yes I am.” Great, now I know.
“Do you consider half guard and working to advance to mount an advantageous position?”
Kyte: I absolutely love this as a thing to think about and focus on.
Nicksick: I think it’s a hot-button topic right now, and as a coach…
Kyte: But even not as a hot-button issue right now in the wake of that stand-up, this is a thing people should be doing every time.
Nicksick: I think in the context of this piece and our readers, a lot of this stuff goes unannounced, and people don’t understand that the referee comes and talks to us, and they will tell you how they’re going to address things, so that’s kind of my defense of Miragliotta is he might have told Moicano in the back.
Nicksick: And there have been times in a fight, between rounds where refs will come over and give you that little note of “if you’re doing this, I’m gonna stand you up.” I’m not saying he did, but it happens. They’ll give you that information.
Kyte: Information is currency.
Stay In The Know With Our Free UFC Newsletter
Nicksick: Exactly right, so with all that being said, we already know what the game plan is for Gane and what the game plan is for Hokit — everybody knows — so to me, it’s a little more understand of who the ref is, what their idea of timidity is in those positions, and will there be a stand-up in those positions? If I’m top-side half guard, what do you consider me getting damage off? If I advance positions, do you consider that…
Kyte: A resetting of the clock so to speak.
Nicksick: Correct, and so knowing everything that happened a couple weeks ago and knowing what the game plan is for this week, that’s my x-factor is understand who the ref is and what their ideas of damaging positions are.
Kyte: I also think that in addition to positions and ideas about Hokit’s offense, you’re facing a guy that — fair or not — has a reputation for fouls, so what are we gonna do when his fingers are out? He lands one to the back of the head? I’m putting those things on the table in the back and making it a thing that the referee has to address because it’s been pointed out, it’s been a regular occurrence, and it dramatically alters fights.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
Nicksick: We’ve had referees give that verbal warning in the back before the fight even starts, “If you poke him in the eye, I’m taking a point right away.”
Kyte: Yeah, first one, we’re going because it changes everything. If I’m Hokit’s team, I’m setting the table for how we want these things addressed. Regardless of it being current and us talking about it, I think this is brilliant and something everybody should be doing every time. This is a really great shout.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: From a curiosity standpoint, what’s one thing you’re really looking forward to seeing?
Nicksick: The size difference and can Hokit maintain the cardio and the wear-and-tear in a 25-minute fight against a guy like that? I think the cardio is fine, and Josh might be able to win the first couple rounds, but can he sustain that, wear on Gane, and withstand the offense you might see in rounds three, four and five? The sheer size and athleticism of Gane is such a difference.
Kyte: I kind of forgot that Hokit is just 6-foot-1, and that big dude will lean on you at points, get in those clinches, make you carry it.
Nicksick: I really feel there are traps there thinking you can get into these collar tie and clinch positions, but they’re tough positions to be in with a guy like Gane. Those are the issues I think he’s gonna run into.
Kyte: I kind of want to see what the moment does for each guy. Gane has been here, fought for gold, and it hasn’t gone well. The White House was good, but here we are again and you haven’t been good in these moments, and this dude is gonna spend the whole week talking at you, and if he’s smart, he’s bringing up “You’re 0-2 in this spot. You’re not really the champion,” and does any of that weigh on Gane? Conversely, can Hokit just stay where he is in this moment, at this level a year in and it be the same as it has been going?
Nicksick: There is a huge skill gap between Tom (Aspinall), Gane and everybody else.
Kyte: Without question. At heavyweight and frankly the women’s divisions, it’s one, maybe two people, and then a huge gap to everybody else.
Nicksick: For a while it was the same with Anderson and GSP where they were so far ahead of everybody else. Between one and two down to three, four, and five, that skill gap is huge and that’s hard to overcome. That and the size are gonna be difficult.
Kyte: For sure. I think for him to get it done, it has to be — RJ Clifford talked about this with (Jon) Anik and (Kenny) Florian about (Alexander) Volkanovski, saying like Volk won that last fight on Tuesday and Wednesday being all buddy-buddy with Movsar (Evloev), talking about doing Cooking With Volk together and whatnot, and then we walked in the cage and murdered him. Can Hokit spend three days, four days…
Nicksick: Chipping away at the psyche.
Kyte: “You’re not the real champ! You’re a pretend guy. I got here in one year. You’re 0-2 in this spot!” Now, Gane is a pretty — to throw some French in here — laissez-faire kind of guy where I don’t think any of it matters, but you also want to get this monkey off your back and people aren’t really looking at you as the real champ.
Nicksick: So, I’m gonna give you the insight of what we wanted to do. We knew that Gane was unflappable, but do you know who isn’t?
Kyte: Fernand (Lopez, Gane’s coach).
Nicksick: There you go.
Kyte: Rattle him.
Nicksick: Rattle him. If you go back and watch going into Round 5 (of the fight between Ngannou and Gane), that dude was losing his mind and projecting all of this negativity onto his guy.
“We can’t lose this fight! You can’t lose this fight to this guy,” making it about his ego, rather than actual coaching and adjustments. So, if I’m Hokit, I’m going after that dude because he’s gonna make it personal.
Kyte: Because it’s gonna rattle him and take away from his guy.
Nicksick: One million percent.
Kyte: God that’s such a sharp point. I love it. Thanks for this, Bubba.
Nicksick: Anytime; I gotchu.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.